Scott Orlin Takes the Helm of Renewed HFPA Leadership

In a significant development for Hollywood’s entertainment industry, Scott Orlin has been named the president of the reestablished Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). As the organization experiences a revival, many are eager to see how Orlin will steer this influential group, especially given its past challenges and transformations. The appointment comes soon after the dismissal of Helen Hoehne, marking a new era for the renowned organization primarily known for its connection to the Golden Globes.

The Revival of HFPA

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, once dissolved in 2023, is making a comeback under the leadership of Scott Orlin. The former president, Helen Hoehne, transitioned to president of the Golden Globes LLC after HFPA’s assets were acquired by Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge company. This shift changed the Globes into a for-profit entity, leading to the disbandment of the non-profit HFPA. However, persistent members voted to re-establish the organization, choosing Orlin to lead.

Scott Orlin’s Background and Contributions

Scott Orlin brings a wealth of experience to his new role as the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Originally from Atlanta, he has served as the American correspondent for Germany’s Cinema Magazine. His contributions also extend to other publications such as Kino, Video Plus, and TV Spielfilm. Beyond print, Orlin has provided video content for the online edition of Cinema Magazine and collaborated with Pro 7 on Oscar coverage for two decades. Notably, Orlin was honored with the Publicist Guild’s International Journalist of the Year award in 1995.

Current Standing and Future Prospects

Although the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s transformation is still unfolding, Orlin remains a voting member for the Golden Globes and is involved in preparing the voter pool for the 83rd event set for January 2026. The organization plans to feature journalists from over 90 territories, emphasizing its global reach and influence. While details regarding future operations are emerging, significant industry insiders are closely watching these developments.

Industry Response

As of now, both the Globes and Dick Clark Productions have declined to comment, and inquiries to the HFPA board remain unanswered. However, this leadership change has sparked widespread interest in the industry, with various entities keen to understand the implications of this shift. The Wrap initially reported the news of Orlin’s presidency, highlighting the broad interest and significance of the HFPA’s revival.

The reestablishment of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association under Scott Orlin’s leadership marks a crucial juncture for the organization. As it navigates its renewed path, the industry waits to see how this transition will shape the future of one of Hollywood’s most iconic institutions.