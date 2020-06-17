Scott Disick suffers from Sofia Richie and wants her back

Scott Disick is missing out on Sofia Richie. A lot to make sure that he wishes to attempt to ‘get her back’ after he ‘repairs himself.’

It’s just been a few weeks since Scott Disick, 37, and Sofia Richie, 21, split, however, the Staying on top of the Kardashians celebrity isn’t enjoying his life without his longtime love. And a source near Scott tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he hopes to one day “obtain her back.” For now, he would undoubtedly go for a friendly Papa’s Day message from her on June 21.

” Scott would enjoy learning through Sofia,” our source informed us. “He misses her, and he now realizes exactly how life lacks her. He is bearing in mind all the good times and the fun they carried holidays, nights out, and nights in. He misses her individuality and funny bone, and he misses out on just how she was always there for him, and he currently realizes he took it forgiven.”

” Once [Scott] repairs himself, he is thinking about attempting to get [Sofia] back.” Until then, “he feels they will certainly constantly be attached one way or another because they have shared a lot.” But “he most definitely would love to be with her once again– and if they don’t return together, Sofia would possibly end up being the ‘one that escaped.'”.

As for Sofia, another source told us that she “recognizes that she and Scott spent several years together and shared a lot of fantastic memories, so she feels they’ll constantly remain in each other’s lives on some level and wishes him just the best.” However, would certainly she take him back? Well, that much isn’t particular. “No one understands what the future holds, and she has no ill feelings towards Scott whatsoever,” the source added.

Scott and Sofia split in late May after three years of dating. Ever since he’s been hanging out with his three youngsters– Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Power, 5– and their mom, Kourtney Kardashian.