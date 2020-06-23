Scott Disick Leaves Flirty Remark On Kourtney Kardashian’s New Picture

An image’s worth a thousand words; however, Scott Disick only needed 2 to make ‘KUWTK’ fans lose it. Scott’s discuss Kourtney Kardashian’s IG had followers pleading for them to ‘stop teasing’ and get back together.

” Cute tee shirt.” That’s all Scott Disick required to state to establish the Keeping Up with the Kardashians fandom on fire. Scott, 37, composed those two words on the pic Kourtney Kardashian published on June 22, a picture that revealed the POOSH creator positioning in a set of knee-high boots, a white attire, and a large yellow tee shirt. “DESERTed,” wrote Kourt, 41, losing out on the apparent “DESHIRTed” pun. However, fans were much more concerned over what Scott composed than Kourt’s caption.

” Kourtney and Scott conserve 2020.” “OMG, SOULMATES!” “did we not ship them tough two years ago?!” “if they got back with each other.” “you guys just like to tease us.” “omg, why do you guys gotta tease us you all understand we want u individuals back with each other.” “soulmates without a doubt.” “Men, please stop doing this to us.” A lot of commenters also thought that the shirt Kourtney was putting on belonged to Scott.

This is the second time within a week that fans were convinced Kourtney was using her ex-spouse’s garments. Kourt shared an image of herself holding a white lamb on June 14. While some followers were captivated with the cute infant lamb in her arms, others were taken by the oversized tee-shirt she carried. “Kourtney is truly putting on Scott’s flannel,” one fan speculated in all caps. Other followers concurred, and sincerely hoped that these on-again/off-again enthusiasts were providing love one more shot.

It’s had to do with three months given that Scott became solitary, complying with completion of his three-year connection with Sophia Richie. As quickly as “The Lord” was back on the market, particular KUWTK followers anticipated him and Kourt to get back with each other. That’s not likely to happen anytime soon, because a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that neither are itching to come back with each other. “Scott will constantly enjoy Kourtney; however, at the end of the day, they both recognize they are better off as parents and not companions.”

Rather than trying to revive the fires of a love that has left both sheds in the past, Scott and Kourtney are focused on increasing their three children– Mason, 10, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 5. Yes, they “care about the various other deeply,” the expert informed us, “however the romantic sensations between them are not there.” And also, Scott still has hope that he and Sofia will get back with each other, as a source informed HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he “misses her” severely, and realizes just how much he “took her for approved.”