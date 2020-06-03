Scott Disick Is Flirting With Kourtney Kardashian

If anybody out there wonders regarding where Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian stand in the wake of Scott’s breakup with Sofia Richie, apparently they flirt regularly. Which, yeah, any person who’s ever before seen an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is aware.

Kourt and Scott are better than ever and attached during their family members’ journey to Utah for Scott’s birthday celebration.

“Kourtney and Scott had a lot of fun with the kids in Utah, and the children desire them to make family trips all together regularly,” a source told US Weekly. “Scott is so delighted that he and Kourtney manage so well and just how simple it is with her. It’s weird to every person else, but not to them. They are like best friends.”

Regrettably, for fans, “Kourtney is not open to him in an enchanting sense” – however, “Scott is constantly flirting with her and assumes she looks far better than ever.”

FYI, a source formerly claimed that Scott’s sensations for Kourtney were among the reasons he and Sofia split. “Scott is constantly going to be in love with Kourtney, which’s something Sofia had needed to face since also before she got serious with him,” a source stated. “It’s been a recurring point. It simply ended up being much more noticeable that his household was more of a top priority than she was, and his household would be his main concern over anything and anyone.”

As a reminder, Scott and Kourtney spent his birthday weekend together with their kids in Utah, and a source claimed, “Kourtney knows how to manage Scott, and he is always in a better space when he gets to hang out with his youngsters. She has been there for him, given that his rehab leaves and has had a great deal of sympathy toward him…”

News of Scott and Sofia’s breakup struck right when he and Kourtney returned from their trip, however before we jump to a lot of final thoughts, it seems like Sofia ended things – although, according to a Page Six source, “Kourtney didn’t make it very easy for [Sofia], and you can just endure that type of therapy for so long.”