Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s Relationship is ‘Back on’ 2 Months after They Separated

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are providing their connection one more roll of the dice as records are plentiful that the duo is dating once more.

The 31-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians celebrity and the 21-year-old little girl of songs legend Lionel Richie separated back in May after a three-year love.

But now, it is being said that both are back with each other after reviving their love in current days.

News of a get-together merely comes days after the previous pair were snooped, capturing up with each other in the sunlight in the Malibu location of California on 4 July.

On Tuesday, a source babbled to Us Weekly: “They are hanging out again, romantically.”

The source after that significantly included: “It’s back on.”

A 2nd source informed the magazine that Sofia intended to provide things one more shot after giving her on-off sweetheart time to adjust his top priorities.

The source asserted: “Sofia wanted Scott to get through and overcome any issues he has, and Scott wanted to put a bigger focus on himself and his family before any sort of romantic relationship.”

The source included: “Scott’s family is always what is most important to him.”

Scott formerly enjoyed a high account love with 41-year-old Kourtney Kardashian.

The previous pair had an 11-year love in between 2006 and 2015 and had three kids with each other, 10-year-old kid Mason, eight-year-old little girl Penelope, and five-year-old kid Reign.

News of Scott and Sofia’s recovering started to mix recently as they were discovered appreciating each others’ business in the Californian sunlight over the U.S.A.’s Independence Day weekend break events…

The settlement came warm on the heels of conjecture that Sofia had been left “gutted” over rumors Scott and Kourtney had been getting close once more.