Score 50% Off Yitty Shapewear and Activewear on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2025 is just around the corner, offering savvy shoppers an incredible opportunity to snag major discounts on a wide range of products. This year, one standout deal is on Yitty Activewear and Shapewear, available at 50% off for Prime members. Check out how you can take advantage of these stellar deals while they last, ensuring you don’t miss out on some of the best savings of the summer.

When Is Prime Day 2025?

Mark your calendars for July 8 to 11, as Amazon Prime Day 2025 extends to a four-day shopping extravaganza. Deals on beauty, tech, fashion, and home essentials are already making waves, so prepare to dive into the discounts without delay. Keep an eye out for early reductions on top brands, ensuring your wishlist is ready for those massive Lightning Deals and fabulous markdowns.

Do I Have to Be a Prime Member to Shop Amazon Prime Day?

Yes, the exclusive savings during Amazon Prime Day are reserved for Prime members. If you’re not yet subscribed, consider starting a 30-day free trial to access all the incredible offers, rapid shipping, and numerous other Prime benefits during the sale event.

What Does Amazon Prime Cost?

An Amazon Prime membership is priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. This membership grants you free two-day shipping, exclusive access to Prime Day discounts, streaming services, and more. New subscribers can enjoy a 30-day free trial, making it easier to take advantage of the upcoming deals.

How Much Is Amazon Shipping?

Shipping fees can differ depending on the products and delivery method. However, as a Prime member, you benefit from free and expedited shipping on most purchases—a significant perk as you prepare for Prime Day.

Is There a Student Discount for Amazon Prime?

Students can enjoy Amazon Prime at a reduced rate of $7.49 per month or $69 annually. Eligible new members receive a free six-month trial, providing a fantastic opportunity to shop Prime Day at a discounted rate and maximize your savings.