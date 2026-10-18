Say Now's New Hit: Are They Just 'Hot and Talking'?

British pop trio Say Now, previously known as needanamebro, are set to make a splash with their latest single “Hot and Talking,” which promises to provide a compelling exploration of social cues in modern relationships. This single will feature on their debut EP Say What You See, co-written and executive produced by the talented PinkPantheress, due for release on November 13.

Exploring Social Signals

The track opens with introspective lyrics: “Looked in your direction, but don’t take that as a sign/I just wanna know what kind of people at this party/There’s a conversation in your head that I’m not hearing/Or that I’m missing.” This sets the tone for a narrative that dives into the complexities of interpretation and connection in social settings.

Visual Identity and Influences

The music video for “Hot and Talking” further crystallizes Say Now’s identity, embracing an early 2010s fashion aesthetic that highlights their artistic vision. The group is fully committed to this style as they develop their brand within the pop landscape. “We hope when everyone hears this EP they can feel like they’re truly getting to know Say Now and our identity,” the group shared in an interview with Rolling Stone. “Every day we just think, how lucky are we to have Pink as a mentor, friend, and executive producer for our debut EP? We can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Building on Their Musical Journey

“Hot and Talking” follows their earlier release “Met My Match,” with both singles featured on the forthcoming EP. The trio comprises Amelia, Maddie, and Ysabelle, who spent three years honing their sound before unveiling this new era. Drawing inspiration from iconic British girl groups like Girls Aloud, Say Now aims to recapture that infectious energy: “The hooks, the attitude, the outfits; that’s the energy we wanted for ‘Hot and Talking,’” they explained.

A New Chapter in the Girl Group Legacy

With their debut project, Say Now joins the ranks of celebrated British girl groups such as the Spice Girls, Sugababes, and Little Mix, as well as contemporary acts like Flo. On a global scale, they are navigating a competitive landscape that includes rising groups like Katseye, who have recently dominated discussions surrounding girl groups this year.