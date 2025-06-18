Save $50 on Beats Earbuds with an Astonishing New Feature

Experience the cutting-edge technology and superior design of Beats’ latest earbuds while enjoying significant savings. The Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds, known for their incredibly unique features, are now available at a $50 discount. This exciting offer applies to all four distinctive color options: black, orange, lavender, and gray. Discover what makes these earbuds a must-have for fitness enthusiasts and music lovers.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

One of our favorite earbuds with ear hooks is back on sale. Typically priced at $250, Beats’ Powerbeats Pro 2 are on sale for just under $200. The deal applies to every colorway, of which there are four: black, orange, lavender, and gray.

Revolutionary Design for Active Lifestyles

Released in February, the Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds feature active noise canceling, soft ear hooks, and reliable physical controls, making them perfect for intense workouts. Their first-ever discount emerged in May, and now they’re back on sale again. Be sure to take advantage before this offer ends.

A Long-Awaited Upgrade

The Powerbeats Pro 2 were the much-anticipated successors to one of Beats’ top workout earbuds. Rather than making minor tweaks, Beats opted for a comprehensive redesign, changing the earbud and case shapes, and adding groundbreaking features.

With softer, more ergonomic ear hooks and a significantly slimmer case, the Powerbeats Pro 2 provide enhanced comfort and portability. Embracing modern technology, Apple has replaced the Lightning port with USB-C, and introduced vibrant new colors like electric orange and hyper purple.

Advanced Features for Ultimate Performance

The most noteworthy enhancements are internal. Beats incorporated active noise canceling (ANC), a previously absent feature. These earbuds also detect when you remove them, automatically pausing your music for convenience.

Both earbuds include a heart rate sensor compatible with iOS and Android third-party apps. Athletes can monitor their heart rate in real time using platforms like Strava, although some users have noted that the ANC and audio quality aren’t as top-notch as those of AirPods Pro 2, and there might be some accuracy issues with the heart rate monitor.

Emphasizing Practical Use

One of the most appreciated features of these earbuds is their practical physical buttons. In workouts, touch sensors can easily lead to accidental inputs. The reliable physical controls of the Powerbeats Pro 2 ensure seamless operation no matter the activity.

The significant revamp of Beats’ Powerbeats Pro line has garnered substantial attention, and now, with the $50 discount, these earbuds offer even better value. Since it’s uncertain how long this deal will remain, now’s the perfect time to grab a pair.