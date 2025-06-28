Save $40 on Oura Ring Before Prime Day Deals

As anticipation builds for Amazon Prime Day, savvy shoppers are already seeking out the best early deals. Among the top picks this year is the Oura Ring, a state-of-the-art fitness tracker that combines style with cutting-edge technology. Renowned for its ability to discreetly monitor your health metrics, the Oura Ring is currently available at a special discount for a limited time. Dive in to learn how you can score this innovative wearable and elevate your wellness routine.

Amazon’s Prime Day discounts are kicking off earlier than ever, featuring substantial savings on fitness products and high-tech gadgets. Notably, the popular Oura Ring is making a comeback on the sale circuit after months of being at full price. This compact, unobtrusive health accessory tracks everything from exercise routines to sleep patterns, all without the heft of a traditional smartwatch. For now, you can purchase the Oura Ring at a remarkable 20% discount on Amazon. Act quickly, as these deals aren’t expected to last.

The brushed titanium Oura Ring Gen3, originally priced at $349, is now part of Amazon’s early Prime Day discounts, offering up to $40 in savings. This significant price cut ranks as one of the best early deals currently available.

The ultra-sleek design of the Oura Ring Gen3 has redefined what it means to wear a fitness tracker. Appearing as a simple ring at first glance, its true prowess is revealed when removed, showcasing integrated sensors designed for precise health tracking. The device uses “research-grade sensors” to monitor over 20 biostatistics seamlessly, providing vital health data in a stylish format.

With the accompanying Oura app and a membership plan (one month free, followed by a $5.99 monthly fee), users can scrutinize their sleep quality, stress levels, and heart rates. This makes it not only one of the most sophisticated but also the most fashionable fitness trackers available today.

The Oura Ring Gen3 is available in various sizes and stylish options, including the sleek horizon style. It comes in several attractive colors like brushed titanium (20% off), black (20% off), rose gold (11% off), and gold (10% off)—all currently at a discount.

Seamlessly integrating with numerous smartphone apps, the Oura Ring can connect to Apple Health, Strava, and Google Health Connect. It boasts a battery life of five to seven days, allowing for uninterrupted tracking throughout the week.

If you’re looking to invest in an Oura Ring Gen3 at a reduced price, now is the perfect time to shop the Amazon discount. Explore more alternatives to keep your options open.

The Ultrahuman Smart Ring is an excellent alternative to the Oura Ring. Offering similar features, it introduces additional functionalities like Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) and air quality measurements while being lighter. Although not on sale right now, this wearable, priced at $349, is gaining popularity. An Amazon customer praised, “The Ultrahuman Ring has become a non-negotiable part of my daily routine. I got it to help with recovery and stress management, and it’s honestly done more than I expected.”