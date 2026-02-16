Savannah Guthrie Shares Hopeful Update on Missing Mom Nancy

Savannah Guthrie has shared a heartfelt update regarding her mother Nancy’s disappearance, emphasizing her family’s enduring optimism. The “Today” show anchor recently took to social media to express hope that her mother will be found and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Savannah Guthrie recently shared a poignant message on Instagram, stating that her family “still have hope” in the search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie. It’s been two weeks since Nancy went missing, and Savannah, deeply affected by the situation, reached out to the public for assistance. “We still believe,” she affirmed, urging anyone with details to speak up.

“We are holding onto hope,” Savannah declared, pleading for those involved to reconsider. “To whoever may know where she is, it’s never too late,” she insisted, encouraging a change of heart from potential witnesses or those in the know. Her message was one of faith in humanity: “We believe in the essential goodness of every human being.”

Nancy Guthrie, 84, disappeared from her home in Tucson on February 1st after missing a virtual church service with friends. Authorities suspect abduction, and Savannah, along with her siblings, has been actively seeking her safe return. They have even indicated a willingness to negotiate with the alleged kidnapper.

The FBI is currently handling the investigation, releasing details about a suspect captured in surveillance footage. The suspect, described as 5’9” to 5’10” with an average build, was seen carrying a black backpack. Alarming evidence, including Nancy’s blood on the porch, heightens the urgency of the case.

More recently, the Pima County sheriff’s department revealed that DNA was collected from items found near Nancy’s home. A glove, discovered two miles away, may belong to a masked individual linked to the night Nancy vanished. Preliminary DNA results are in, though official confirmation is pending.

Savannah Guthrie and her family continue their public appeals, holding on to hope that answers will soon come.