Sasha Lane and Elias Kacavas Unite for ‘Corporate Retreat’

In a notable addition to the film industry, “American Honey” star Sasha Lane and “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” actor Elias Kacavas have joined the cast of the eagerly anticipated horror-satire “Corporate Retreat.” This project promises to deliver a unique cinematic experience, leveraging the talents of an impressive ensemble. The film, currently in production in Los Angeles, features Lane and Kacavas alongside acclaimed actors such as Alan Ruck from “Succession,” Rosanna Arquette of “Pulp Fiction” fame, Ashton Sanders from “Moonlight,” and Odeya Rush of “Lady Bird.”

Stellar Cast Adds Depth to “Corporate Retreat”

Sasha Lane, renowned for her breakout role in “American Honey,” continues to make waves in the industry with recent appearances in “Twisters” and “How to Blow Up a Pipeline,” as well as the series adaptation of Sally Rooney’s “Conversations With Friends.” Her addition to “Corporate Retreat” alongside Elias Kacavas, known for his roles in the “Pretty Little Liars” reboot and the film “Winter Spring Summer or Fall” with Jenna Ortega, is sure to elevate the film’s dynamic ensemble.

Elias Kacavas, whose recent work includes HBO’s “Euphoria,” brings a fresh energy to the project. Both actors join a cast designed to captivate audiences with a thrilling narrative.

An Unforgettable Cinematic Experience

The plot of “Corporate Retreat” takes a thrilling twist as corporate executives find their team-building getaway turning into a fight for survival. This horror-thriller promises a gripping storyline where the retreat leader’s ulterior motives unfold with deadly consequences. According to producer Uri Singer, “We are really happy to bring Sasha and Elias onboard. This cast is so incredible – we can’t wait for audiences to see them all together onscreen.”

Visionary Production and Direction

Producer Uri Singer, celebrated for his work on Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” for Netflix, is at the helm of this project. His other credits include “Experimenter,” “Tesla,” and “Marjorie Prime.” Currently, he is also overseeing the adaptation of Don DeLillo’s “Underworld,” directed by Theodore Melfi of “Hidden Figures” fame. Aaron Fisher, known for “Inside the Rain,” directs “Corporate Retreat,” ensuring a film that blends thrill with sharp satire.

Representation for industry talents is strong in this project. Sasha Lane is represented by WME and The Long Run, Elias Kacavas by Luber Roklin, Vision PR, and Innovative Artists, while Aaron Fisher is with Sovereign Talent Group. Uri Singer is represented by Knol Hanly PC, further rounding out a team primed for success.

