Sarah Jessica Parker Anxious for ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ Script Completion

Fans of the beloved “Hocus Pocus” franchise are eagerly awaiting any news on a potential third installment, and it seems Sarah Jessica Parker shares their enthusiasm. In recent discussions, Parker revealed ongoing conversations about bringing “Hocus Pocus 3” to life, following Bette Midler’s public nudging of Disney to expedite the script for the next chapter. As anticipation builds, the charismatic trio of witches portrayed by Parker, Midler, and Kathy Najimy remains eager for their enchanting return.

Conversations in Motion

Sarah Jessica Parker, who famously played one of the Sanderson sisters in the original “Hocus Pocus,” made an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live!” where she addressed the status of the long-awaited sequel. Despite Disney’s 2021 announcement about the film being in development, updates have been sparse. Parker, however, reiterated her commitment to the project, stating, “No more developments other than we would like to do it. We’ve been having some conversations.” Her remarks offer a glimmer of hope for fans awaiting “Hocus Pocus 3.”

Pressure from the Cast

Co-star Kathy Najimy had previously voiced the urgency for moving forward with the sequel, humorously emphasizing the importance of timing. Najimy quipped that the script should be finished soon because the three actresses aren’t getting any younger, saying, “I haven’t seen the script, but I’ve heard rumblings. I think if they’re gonna, they oughta, because time is not just marching, time is barrel-assing to the finish line. Get us while we’re still breathing, I mean, God!” Such candid calls from the cast only add to the anticipation surrounding “Hocus Pocus 3.”

Development Details

Post-WGA strike, “Hocus Pocus 2” screenwriter Jen D’Angelo confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that “Hocus Pocus 3” is still on the table. “We’re still in the story phase, we’re still working on it,” D’Angelo mentioned. “We’ve been working on some ideas. It’s been fun to dive back into that world, and we have so many directions in which to go and so many new characters to explore. We’ve only scratched the surface of Hannah Waddingham’s mother witch.” Her enthusiasm suggests a promising future for the sequel, promising new adventures for fans and characters alike.

Past Success and Future Prospects

When “Hocus Pocus 2” debuted, it became a record-breaking hit on the Nielsen Top 10 streaming charts, amassing an impressive opening weekend watch time of 2.7 billion minutes. As Disney+’s most-watched original film at its release, the success solidified the franchise’s enduring popularity. With Anne Fletcher poised to return as director for the sequel, fans are more excited than ever about the potential continuation of this magical story. Watch Parker’s engaging interview on “Watch What Happens Live!” in the video below.