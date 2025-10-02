Sam Smith Stuns with Colbert Rendition of Iconic Hits

Sam Smith captivated audiences with a heartfelt performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, featuring a compelling cover of Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine” alongside their own poignant track, “To Be Free”. This memorable appearance highlighted Smith’s vocal prowess and artistic depth, resonating with fans as they anticipate the upcoming “To Be Free” residency in New York City. The performances brought fresh attention to both pieces, showcasing Smith’s versatility and emotional connection to their music.

Two Stirring Performances

During the show, Sam Smith delivered a powerful rendition of “Ain’t No Sunshine” that honored Bill Withers’ 1971 classic. Accompanied by two guitarists, Smith’s version featured a stripped-down arrangement, allowing their soulful voice to take center stage. This interpretation brought new life to the well-loved song and showcased their ability to reinterpret timeless music.

The evening continued with an evocative performance of Smith’s own “To Be Free.” Presented with minimal instrumentation, Smith’s voice was joined by a chorus of backup singers, adding depth and emotion to the live rendition. The stage was simply set, creating an intimate atmosphere that enhanced the song’s poignant themes.

Behind the Creation of “To Be Free”

Originally recorded during the sessions for Smith’s fourth studio album, “Gloria”, “To Be Free” ultimately didn’t make the album. However, Smith chose to release it later, feeling a strong desire to share its message with fans. The track features the TwoCity Chorus, a 22-piece ensemble led by Ant Clemons and Brandon Pain, adding grandeur to the heartfelt lyrics.

In a personal statement, Smith reflected on the significance of the song: “It was created during a time in my life where I became free within myself,” they said. The recording, executed in a single take with Simon Aldred, captures a raw and authentic musical expression, making it a standout piece in Smith’s repertoire.

Anticipation for the “To Be Free” Residency

Smith’s music video for “To Be Free” was filmed at Warsaw, a historic venue in Brooklyn. This location will also host the upcoming “To Be Free: New York City” residency, beginning on October 8 and running through October 31. Following this series of performances, Smith will continue the residency at San Francisco’s Castro Theatre with a set of shows in February, further extending the reach of their latest musical endeavor.

Fans eagerly await these live performances, which promise to deliver emotionally charged and memorable experiences. Sam Smith’s commitment to their art and the deep connection they share with their audience shines through in every note, making each show an event to remember.