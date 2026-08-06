Salt Lake City Housewives Season 7: Trailer and Premiere Date Exposed

As anticipation builds for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City , the season seven trailer teases a wave of emotional turmoil among its stars. Fans are already buzzing about potential conflicts, particularly between Lisa Barlow and her castmates amidst their heartbreaking relationship struggles.

Tumultuous Times for Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas, and Bronwyn Newport

This season, the lives of several main characters unravel as they face significant marital issues. Whitney Rose, who recently separated from her husband of 16 years, Justin Rose, reveals raw emotions in the trailer. “I don’t know if you and I can move forward in our marriage, or it’s over,” she tells Justin in a heart-wrenching moment.

Angie Katsanevas is also navigating a painful divorce after 27 years of marriage to Shawn Trujillo. Their split escalates tensions as they grapple with co-parenting their 15-year-old daughter, Elektra. Shawn poignantly reminds Angie, “The most important person here is Elektra. If we choose to go our separate ways, that will crush her.”

Bronwyn Newport Faces Struggles of Her Own

Meanwhile, Bronwyn Newport’s separation from her husband of nine years, Todd Bradley, adds yet another layer of drama. Viewers can expect a tumultuous reunion as the couple confronts the reality of their split. This explosive back-and-forth signals a season filled with deep emotional confrontations.

Lisa Barlow’s Speculated Shade

Given the intense backdrop, fans speculate that Lisa Barlow may be subtly shading Whitney and Angie amid their respective breakups. The tension is palpable, and many are eager to see how the dynamics will shift as these relationships unfold. With the emotional stakes running high, Barlow’s reactions could either deepen existing rifts or perhaps lead to unexpected alliances.