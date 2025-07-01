Salaud Morisset Joins ‘Mad Bills to Pay’ Before Karlovy Vary

Joel Alfonso Vargas’ debut feature, “Mad Bills to Pay,” has gained momentum in the film industry, now landing under the stewardship of Salaud Morisset, a leading Paris– and Berlin-based distributor. Acquiring the film’s festival, theatrical, and non-commercial rights, Salaud Morisset prepares to introduce this gripping narrative to broader audiences, just in time for its anticipated screening at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival. This acquisition follows the film’s success at the Sundance Film Festival, where it clinched the prestigious NEXT Special Jury Award for ensemble cast.

The Journey of “Mad Bills to Pay”

After its triumphant premiere at Sundance, “Mad Bills to Pay” caught the eye of curators at the Berlinale, who selected it for the festival’s Perspective section. The film will soon grace the screens of the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, continuing its ascent in the international film scene. Directed, written, edited, and produced by Joel Alfonso Vargas, the film intricately weaves themes of youthful ambition and the pressures of adulthood.

A Tale Rooted in Personal Experience

“Mad Bills to Pay” centers on Rico’s summer escapades in the Bronx, blending youthful indulgence with street-savvy hustling. His world begins to unravel when his girlfriend, Destiny, seeks refuge in his home, forcing Rico to confront the realities of his carefree lifestyle. Vargas draws heavily from his own upbringing, reflecting the vibrant yet challenging environment of the Bronx, and infuses the film with a raw sense of authenticity.

Vargas explains, “The film was born from memories of growing up in the Bronx: the hustler culture, the mad hot summers – of first loves.” His narrative speaks to the tension between societal expectations and the innocence of youth, capturing a vivid snapshot of young men of color navigating life with unrestrained fervor.

A Collaborative Effort

Produced by Paolo Maria Pedullà, known for his collaborations with renowned filmmakers like Paolo Sorrentino, “Mad Bills to Pay” benefits from a robust production team. Killer Films and Perpetuum Films lead the production, while Watermark Media and Spark Features collaborate as co-producers. The project enlists talents such as associate producer Lexi Kroll and executive producers including Christine Vachon and Gabriel Mayer.

François Morisset of Salaud Morisset remarks, “From the moment we saw ‘Mad Bills to Pay,’ we knew we were witnessing the arrival of a powerful new voice in independent cinema.” The support from Salaud Morisset signifies the potential for “Mad Bills to Pay” to resonate with audiences worldwide, cementing Joel Alfonso Vargas as a significant new force in the industry.