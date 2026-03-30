Rush’s First Performance with Drummer Anika Nilles Live

Rush fans were in for a treat at the Juno Awards when the iconic band made a triumphant return with their new drummer, Anika Nilles. It was a historic night as Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson performed live for the first time with Nilles, marking the next chapter for the legendary rock group. Their performance of “Finding My Way,” originally recorded in 1974, captured the audience’s attention and signaled a fresh, exciting era for the band while paying tribute to their storied past.

Unveiling Anika Nilles with Rush

At the Juno Awards, Rush opened with an electrifying rendition of “Finding My Way,” a track from their debut album. This choice was both a nod to their beginnings and a fitting debut for Anika Nilles, who joined the band in a massive spotlight moment. Her dynamic drumming on the Rush kit, adorned with the band’s iconic logo, showcased her prowess and ability to fill some very big shoes. Lee and Lifeson, invigorated after their hiatus, performed with energy reminiscent of their early years, supported by keyboardist Loren Gold, who will accompany them on their upcoming tour.

A Musical Tribute

The stage at TD Coliseum in Hamilton, Ontario, became a heartfelt tribute to Rush’s musical journey. While the band played, vintage footage featuring the late Neil Peart flickered in the background, bridging the past with the present. This performance was the first by Lee and Lifeson under the Rush name since their R40 tour concluded in 2015. Despite only making sporadic appearances since then, this marked a poignant reunion for the musicians, bringing a beloved band back to life.

Excitement for the Upcoming Tour

The highly anticipated “Fifty Something” tour kicks off on June 7 at the Forum in Los Angeles, echoing the site of Rush’s final performance with Peart. Initially planned as a 12-date tour, enthusiasm has expanded it to 58 shows across North America. Fans can expect an immersive experience with a rotating setlist of approximately 35 songs each night, providing a comprehensive showcase of Rush’s illustrious catalog.

Lee humorously reflected on the song choice for the Junos, stating, “You really can’t ask us what song to play. If we have to choose one song, it’s almost impossible. We have so many.” Lifeson added with a chuckle, “It’s the only song we know how to play.” Their lighthearted banter underscored the camaraderie and joy that marked their return, promising an exhilarating future for Rush fans.