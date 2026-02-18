Royal Property for Sale: A Bizarre Rule Surfaces

King Charles‘s former country estate is making headlines as it hits the market for $6 million, drawing attention not just for its breathtaking beauty but also for a peculiar royal clause. This unique property, steeped in history and character, includes an unusual rule that could see the king himself appearing to fish on the estate’s riverbank. For those interested in Royal connections and luxurious living, this is an opportunity to own a piece of heritage intertwined with a touch of royal flair.

A Royal Retreat with Rich History

Originally the residence of King Charles when he was still known as Prince Charles, this stunning estate situated in Dartmoor, Devon, offers nearly nine acres of lush scenery. It has captured the imaginations of potential buyers with its unique combination of history and modern luxury. “This Edwardian country estate with a private riverbank is now on the market, and it comes with a rare royal catch,” states IG Mansions. The unusual rule that allows King Charles to potentially drop by to fish, given just 24 hours’ notice, adds an intriguing twist to the property’s appeal.

Though this provision hasn’t been exercised, it certainly adds a layer of romance, affirming the estate’s connection to the royal family. It’s not every day one can claim to share space with a king, even if it’s only for a fishing excursion.

Impressive Interior and Features

The interior of the main house is nothing short of breathtaking. The design masterfully integrates charming vintage elements with modern amenities, creating a welcoming yet sophisticated atmosphere. Known as Brimptsmead Estate, the property features an “extensively restored Arts and Crafts main house,” alongside “two substantial cottages, a granite built party barn, extensive garaging, and private fishing rights along the East Dart River,” according to the listing by By Design Homes. This blend of historical significance and contemporary convenience positions the estate as one of the most desirable properties on the market.

Originally crafted as a hunting lodge in 1906, the estate now serves as a meticulously restored country retreat. It promises privacy and exceptional craftsmanship, nestled within one of the most preserved landscapes in the United Kingdom.

Unparalleled Ownership and Seclusion

Brimptsmead Estate boasts “one of the rarest forms of ownership” in the region, as it offers privately held freehold land with unparalleled access to the moors and direct river frontage. According to By Design Homes, the estate enjoys “complete seclusion with no public rights of way crossing the land.” This unique form of ownership is particularly appealing for those seeking a quiet escape from the bustle of everyday life.

With a long tree-lined driveway leading to the south-facing position of the home, the stunning views across open moorland make for an idyllic setting. The grounds feature established lawns, ancient woodlands, and gently sloping meadows that connect seamlessly to neighboring Duchy farmland. As emphasized by the listing, “Footpaths lead through woodlands to the River, where the estate benefits from private frontage and fishing rights for two rods. The riverbank offers seclusion and direct engagement with the surrounding landscape.” This picturesque environment invites a lifestyle of leisure and exploration.

For those intrigued by King Charles’s former country estate, now selling with its unusual royal rule, this property offers not just a home but a unique opportunity to own a piece of royal history.