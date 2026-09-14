Robert Kraft Reveals He Prevented Macklemore from Attending Ed Sheeran Concerts

Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots, has confirmed that he made the controversial decision to bar rapper Macklemore from opening for Ed Sheeran at Gillette Stadium. This move follows Macklemore’s recent expression of support for Palestinians, during which he called for a “Free Palestine” at a recent performance.

Concerns Over Antisemitic Rhetoric

In a statement provided to Rolling Stone, Kraft explained that the decision was influenced by Macklemore’s “recent actions, material shared from the stage during Ed Sheeran’s shows in New Jersey, and a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community.” Kraft referenced a past incident from 2014 where Macklemore faced accusations of dressing as an antisemitic caricature, an issue the rapper later apologized for while maintaining his intent was simply to disguise himself.

Kraft emphasized that Gillette Stadium aims to “provide a welcoming environment for all guests and ensure that all events held at our venue do not provide a platform for hate speech.” He stated that allowing Macklemore to participate in Sheeran’s two upcoming shows would “cross that line.” Following this decision, Macklemore has been dropped not only from the Gillette dates but also from the remainder of Sheeran’s Loop tour.

Claims and Reactions

The situation escalated when Macklemore claimed that Kraft contacted Sheeran directly to inform him that the rapper would not be permitted to perform at his stadium. While Kraft did not address this allegation, he did not deny Macklemore’s assertion that Kraft had allegedly coerced other stadium owners into giving Sheeran an ultimatum: keep Macklemore on the tour, and they would not host him at their venues.

The uproar over Macklemore’s participation in Sheeran’s tour began after the rapper joined the lineup in early September for two shows at MetLife Stadium near New York City. At his first appearance, Macklemore vocally supported Palestine, showcased images of the destruction from the ongoing conflict, and performed his protest song, “Hind’s Hall,” honoring pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Columbia University. “A big part of the reason why I wanted to do this tour in the first place is so I could stand up and say two words that are very near and dear to my heart: ‘Free Palestine,’” he declared during a performance.

Kraft’s Position on Advocacy and Hate

In his statement, Kraft clarified that the decision to exclude Macklemore was “not about diminishing the suffering of innocent Palestinians or denying anyone the right to advocate on their behalf.” However, he stressed that such advocacy should not come at the expense of the Jewish community or obscure Hamas’s responsibilities. He expressed, “Too many lives have been lost and there has been too much suffering, but only sharing selective information and ignoring the actions of Hamas is not honest and only advances more divisiveness and hate.”

Kraft, who is Jewish and a strong supporter of Israel, has donated millions to Jewish causes over the years and has taken a stand against antisemitism. He conveyed his conviction that it is crucial to stand against hate in all forms. He expressed a willingness to engage in discussion with Macklemore, stating, “Ultimately our goal is the same — peace for all people, an end to suffering, and an end to all hate.”

Macklemore’s Perspective

Macklemore defended his stance on social issues, asserting that voicing support for Palestinians and criticizing Israel should not be viewed as antisemitic. After being dropped from the tour, he remarked, “Antisemitism is real… When criticizing Israel, opposing Zionism or saying ‘Free Palestine’ gets conflated with hatred of Jewish people, it doesn’t protect Jewish people. It protects Israel from accountability.”