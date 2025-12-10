Rob Thomas Regrets Missed Connection with Alyssa Milano at Concert

In a recent heartfelt moment during a live concert, Rob Thomas candidly reflected on a missed opportunity with actress Alyssa Milano, revealing that he once “blew” his chance with her. This revelation took place at the SiriusXM and Pandora Present PopRocks The Holidays event in New York City, where Thomas reminisced about his past while delighting fans with his music. Set against the festive backdrop of the iconic Hammerstein Ballroom, his admission has sparked intrigue about what might have been for the two stars.

Throwback to a Near Connection

During his performance on December 9, the 53-year-old Matchbox Twenty frontman shared an intriguing anecdote with the audience. As he celebrated the upcoming 30th anniversary of his band, Thomas mentioned a decade from their journey that remains a blur for him. It was in this nostalgic context that he recounted his nearly forgotten encounter with Alyssa Milano, now 52 years old.

Pointing to the venue’s balcony, Thomas revealed, “I blew my chance with Alyssa Milano.” He added with a hint of humor, “We’ll never know, will we?” It’s a sentiment that resonated with both fans and fellow performers alike, who often ponder the ‘what ifs’ of such near-misses in life.

A Childhood Crush

This isn’t the first time Rob Thomas has expressed his admiration for Alyssa Milano. In a 2019 interview with the Associated Press, he admitted that she was his childhood crush, reminiscing fondly about the former “Charmed” star. The connection between the two has always been a notable topic among fans, especially given Thomas’s creative vulnerability when discussing past loves and missed opportunities.

As the evening unfolded, Thomas took a moment to inspire the crowd with a poignant message. He encouraged everyone to embrace happiness, saying, “Happiness will meet you if you meet it halfway. If you show up to the party, happiness will have a drink in its hand.” This sentiment echoed the themes of his song “Little Wonders,” which he performed later in the show, emphasizing the beauty of recognizing joy in everyday moments.

A Lasting Love

While Rob Thomas may have had a fleeting moment of regret regarding Alyssa Milano, his heart is firmly committed to his wife, Marisol Maldonado, with whom he has shared a loving marriage since 1999. Reflecting on their bond, Thomas once noted, “I knew the second I kissed her that I would never, ever kiss another person.” His deep-seated affection for Marisol has been a cornerstone of his life, and he openly speaks about the significance of their long-standing promise to one another.

In a 2016 interview with Yahoo, he shared insights about their relationship, remarking, “We were always headed this way, so it’s just about continuing that promise.” This sense of dedication highlights the contrast between fleeting encounters and lasting commitments, making his moments with Alyssa Milano all the more bittersweet.

As Rob Thomas continues to reflect on his music career and the life moments that shape it, his revelation about “blowing” his chance with Alyssa Milano serves as a reminder of the paths not taken and the joys found in the present. It’s a story that many can relate to, filled with nostalgia and the complexities of choice, fueling curiosity about the ‘what-ifs’ that linger in our own lives. Amidst the music and memories, Thomas remains grounded in the love he has built, leaving fans to wonder about past connections while celebrating his present joys.