Ringo Starr Pushes for Script Revisions in Beatles Biopic

In a recent interview, Ringo Starr candidly expressed his involvement in shaping Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles biopic. The iconic drummer disclosed that he demanded script changes, signaling a deep desire for authenticity in how his life story is portrayed on screen. As discussions about the film unfold, fans are eager to learn how Starr’s input has influenced the narrative surrounding the legendary band.

Ringo’s Insight on Script Development

Ringo Starr, now 84, elaborated on his script demands while speaking to The New York Times. The interview, published on July 2, highlighted his commitment to ensuring that the film accurately reflects pivotal moments in his life, particularly his relationship with his first wife, Maureen Starkey Tigrett. Starr dedicated two days to reviewing the script, providing what he described as “extensive notes” to Mendes.

“He had a writer – very good writer, great reputation, and he wrote it great, but it had nothing to do with Maureen and I,” Starr explained. “That’s not how we were. I’d say, ‘We would never do that.’” This commitment to authenticity underscores Starr’s passion for how his personal history is represented in the film.

Reflecting on Personal Relationships

Starr’s critique of the initial script stemmed primarily from how it portrayed his relationship with Maureen, who he married in 1965 during Beatlemania. Their marriage lasted a decade before they divorced in 1975. Despite his initial dissatisfaction, Starr later expressed contentment with the revised depiction of his family life in the biopic. “But he’ll do what he’s doing,” Starr remarked, wishing Mendes “peace and love” as the production continues. However, he still nurses some apprehensions regarding the film’s scheduled April 2028 release date.

A Cinematic Exploration of The Beatles

Earlier this year, Mendes unveiled plans for “The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event,” which aims to present a multifaceted portrayal of each member of The Beatles. The cast includes Barry Keoghan as Starr, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison. Mendes believes this ambitious project could facilitate a deeper understanding of the band’s legacy, stating, “There had to be a way to tell the epic story for a new generation.”

Notably, Mendes aims to release all four biopics simultaneously, creating what he describes as “the first binge-able theatrical experience.” This innovative approach reflects the evolving landscape of film consumption and storytelling.

Preparation for the Roles

As the actors gear up for their roles, Keoghan has been actively preparing to portray the beloved drummer. In a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, he shared insights into his preparation: “My job is to observe and kinda take in mannerisms and study him. I want to humanize him and bring feelings to it and not just sort of imitate.” Keoghan’s dedication shows his commitment to capturing Starr’s essence on screen.

Ultimately, Starr has expressed excitement about how his life and experiences will be depicted alongside those of his former bandmates. “There’ll be Beatles in mine around when I joined, and there’ll be Beatles in Paul’s. We’ll all be there,” he noted, emphasizing the interconnected narratives that will weave through the films.