Rihanna Talks Chris Brown Romance With Oprah: ‘I Still Love Him’

Throughout an intimate talk with Oprah from 2012, Rihanna opened regarding where she stands with Chris Brown today and confessed that she’d CONSTANTLY love him, regardless of their unpleasant past.

UPDATE: We have validated that this interview in between Rihanna and Oprah occurred back in 2012, on Oprah’s Following Phase collection on OWN. It was after that re-used and posted for the Sept. 2, 2020 episode of Oprah’s podcast, Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations.

Rihanna will never quit loving Chris Brown. The vocalist talked with Oprah Winfrey for the Sept. 2 episode of Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations and got deep regarding her partnership with Chris. Throughout the conversation, she confessed that Chris is her “real love,” and claimed that she considers him the “love of [her] life.”

“We have actually been dealing with our relationship once again, and currently, we’re extremely, extremely friends,” Rihanna clarified. “We have built confidence once again, and that’s it. We love each other, and we most likely constantly will. That’s nothing that we’re most likely to attempt to alter. That’s not something you can turn off if you have ever before been in love.”

Nevertheless, RiRi validated that she and Chris do not see each other romantically once again. “He remains in a relatinship of his very own,” she claimed (Chris welcomed a child with Ammika Harris in 2019). “I’m single. However, we have kept an extremely close relationship since the restraining order’s been dropped. We have worked on it gradually. It has not been simple.”

Rihanna got a restraining order against Chris after he attacked her before the Grammy Awards in 2009. Both had been dating for almost two years at the time of the vocalist’s attack. At some point, Rihanna agreed to drop the restraining order in Feb. 2011. “I have forgiven him,” she disclosed now. “It took me a very long time. I was upset for a very long time. I was resentful, and I held a hatred. It was dark. I was upset. It appeared in my songs and my clothes and my perspective. I did not like that sensation. It was hefty.”

Rihanna and Chris briefly returned with each other in 2012, however, split forever in 2013. Nevertheless, followers have still held out hope for one more settlement. While that hasn’t occurred, Rihanna disclosed that she does even see Chris. “We most likely to a shared good friend’s celebration on a private yacht [in St. Tropez],” she claimed. “It’s unpleasant since I still love him—my belly decreases. I need to preserve this poker face and not allow it to reach the external component of me. I need to preserve that and subdue it and analyze it and comprehend it and comprehend that it’s not most likely to disappear. That is relaxed. If you do not comprehend those sensations, you can make a lot of errors.”

She likewise dished regarding why things did not worked between them before. “We were extremely young and extremely spontaneous,” Rihanna claimed. “We ran complimentary; we cut loose. We were falling in love and addressing an actual fast rate that we ignored ourselves as people. We ignored our self-control…”

Rihanna desires the best for Chris, even after all he put her through in the past. “I love him,” she wrapped up. “The important thing for me is that he is at peace. I’m not peaceful if he’s a little miserable, or he’s still lonesome. I care. It matters that he finds that peace.”