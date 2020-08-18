Rihanna and More Stars Troll Donald Trump over Melania Hand Holding Video

Even celebs took notice when Melania Trump relatively swerved Donald Trump’s hand. Rihanna saw it as a favorable minute to make her very own edit from the unpleasant video footage!

Twitter users weren’t the just one giggling over a video clip of First Lady Melania Trump, 50, relatively doing whatever feasible not to hold Donald’s hand as they got off Air Force One in Maryland on Aug. 16. Some of the greatest names in the songs market — Rihanna, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg — all took turns at jabbing enjoyable over the viral video clip! First up, we have Rihanna, that produced a superb edit of the unpleasant minute utilizing her extremely own tune.

In Rihanna’s remastered variation, which she uploaded to Instagram on Aug. 17, her bachelor anthem “Needed Me” repeated the video footage of Melania relatively drawing her hand far from Donald’s. “I was good on my own, that’s the way it was / That’s the way it was,” Rihanna can listen to vocal singing, which happily fit the minute playing out before followers’ eyes. Rihanna cheekily captioned the clip “Melania likes art” with a shrugging emoji, in addition to the hashtag #78days. This was a pointer that the U.S.’s 2020 presidential political election, which drops on Nov. 3, is simply 78 days!

Next up, we have 50 Cent, the master of trolling. The rap artist and producer selected to be extra simple for his Instagram post, in which he reshared the video clip of Melania and Donald and merely wrote, “she doesn’t want to hold his hand. LOL.” Not much else needed to be stated!

Finally, we have Snoop Dogg, that delved into 50 Cent’s remark area to include his very own take on the marriage minute. “Tuff times,” the Young, Wild & Free rap artist wrote and added a broken heart emoji for focus.

Indeed, the video clip was “tuff” for followers to see from pre-owned shame, given that it showed up that Melania chose to hold her Hermès Birkin bag over her spouse’s hand. Some Twitter users suggested online, nevertheless, that Melania was simply busied with maintaining her raincoat gown from flying up in the wind (although this isn’t the very first time she’s been captured on video camera relatively refusing Donald’s hand, after approving his hand in marriage in 2005)…

Meanwhile, their 14-year-old boy Barron Trump overlooked his mom’s and dad’ heads as he followed carefully behind. The family members of 3 were touching down in Joint Base Andrews, an army center.