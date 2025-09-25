Rick Moranis Makes Iconic Comeback in Spaceballs Sequel Photo

In a much-anticipated return to the big screen, Rick Moranis has officially returned to acting, marking his first role in live-action cinema since 1997. Fans of the beloved comedian and actor are buzzing with excitement as a captivating reunion photo from the upcoming sequel to Mel Brooks’ “Spaceballs” has been unveiled. This announcement not only showcases Moranis alongside his iconic castmates but also heralds a fresh chapter in his illustrious career.

The Reunion of a Lifetime

Rick Moranis reunited with his “Spaceballs” co-stars Mel Brooks, Bill Pullman, and others during the inaugural table reading for the sequel. The picture released by Amazon teems with nostalgia, featuring Moranis seated alongside Pullman, Brooks, George Wyner, and Daphne Zuniga, embodying the camaraderie fans have long cherished. New additions to the cast include Josh Gad and Keke Palmer, promising a blend of returning favorites and exciting new talent.

Directed by an Experienced Hand

Under the direction of Josh Greenbaum, known for his work on “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” production of the “Spaceballs” sequel is currently in full swing. According to the official press release, returning cast members Moranis, Zuniga, Pullman, Brooks, and Wyner will revive their beloved roles from the original film. Meanwhile, Gad, Palmer, Lewis Pullman, and Anthony Carrigan are set to introduce new characters that will enrich the storyline.

A Film Decades in the Making

Mel Brooks himself shared insight into the film’s long journey, lightheartedly stating, “After 40 years, we asked, ‘What do the fans want?’ But instead, we’re making this movie.” He humorously concluded with a nod to the original film’s charm by saying, “May the Schwartz be with you!” Anticipation mounts for the theatrical release planned for 2027, although plot details remain tightly under wraps. The press release added a playful note, hinting that “the title is rumored to be the name of the movie,” showcasing Brooks’ signature humor.

Moranis’ Journey Back to the Screen

While Rick Moranis has provided his voice for various projects in recent years, such as Disney’s “Brother Bear” and “The Goldbergs,” his return to live-action acting in a significant capacity has been highly awaited. His last major role was in the direct-to-video sequel “Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves” in 1997. Fans are eager to see what Moranis brings to this new venture.

In a world rife with reboots and sequels, Rick Moranis has truly made a momentous stride by officially returning to acting in the much-anticipated “Spaceballs” sequel, rekindling the magic that captivated audiences decades ago. With a blend of nostalgia and fresh talent, this film is poised to reignite the love for Moranis and the beloved franchise.