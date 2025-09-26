Renowned Attorney for Political Icons Robert Barnett Dies at 79

Robert B. Barnett’s impact on the political and publishing landscapes was profound, bridging the worlds of Washington and New York with precision and charm. Known for representing high-profile figures such as the Obamas and Clintons, his recent passing at 79 marks the end of an era for the powerhouse attorney whose influence spanned decades.

The Legacy of a Powerhouse Attorney

Robert B. Barnett, a renowned attorney, skillfully navigated the worlds of politics and publishing as the literary representative for leaders like Barack and Michelle Obama and Bill and Hillary Clinton. His executive assistant, Ashley Duffy, confirmed his passing but did not share further details.

Barnett was recognized for his distinctive style—often donning tortoiseshell glasses and antique cufflinks—and his ability to work across party lines. As a committed Democrat, he played significant roles, such as working on Jimmy Carter’s 1976 campaign and assisting Bill Clinton during debate preparations. He humorously noted that a gathering of his clients might resemble “World War III.”

A Broker of Influence Between Washington and New York

A partner at the prestigious law firm Williams & Connolly, Barnett was unmatched in his role as a mediator between the elite of Washington and publishers in New York. From the early 1990s until the end of the Obama administration in 2017, Barnett represented a series of consecutive presidents and first ladies, including the Clintons, the Bushes, and the Obamas, alongside numerous political heavyweights like Ted Kennedy, Mitch McConnell, and Elizabeth Warren.

His unique business model, billing by the hour rather than taking royalties, set him apart. It attracted illustrious figures looking for lucrative book deals, though it wasn’t accessible to the average writer. His client roster yielded a commendable record: in six consecutive presidential elections from 1992 to 2012, a Barnett client emerged victorious.

A Legacy Beyond Politics

Robert B. Barnett extended his expertise beyond political figures to handle negotiations for media personalities, musicians, and international figures. His clientele included names like Roger Ailes, Bob Woodward, Elton John, and Tony Blair. Notably, he played a role in the creation of “The President Is Missing,” a bestseller by James Patterson and Bill Clinton.

Despite his enduring influence, Barnett’s political winning streak ended with Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016. He expressed disdain for Trump, as newer agencies like Creative Artists Agency began to rise to prominence.

An Unconventional Path to Publishing

Born in Waukegan, Illinois, Robert Bruce Barnett’s journey to becoming a publishing heavyweight was unexpected. Graduating from the University of Wisconsin and earning a law degree from the University of Chicago, he moved to Washington in the 1970s. His career took shape at Williams & Connolly, where he became a partner in just a few years.

Barnett’s foray into publishing began serendipitously, helping Geraldine Ferraro with her memoir and securing a seven-figure deal. This success led to continued opportunities, strengthening his ties with political leaders, particularly the Clintons. In 2008, during the Democratic presidential primaries, both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama—Barnett clients—vied for leadership, underscoring his significant influence.

Robert B. Barnett leaves behind a legacy defined by loyalty, discretion, and a keen understanding of the intersection between politics and publishing. As a trusted counselor to some of the world’s most prominent figures, his absence will be deeply felt across both arenas.