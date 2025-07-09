Regé-Jean Page, renowned for his captivating portrayal in “Bridgerton,” is set to enthrall audiences once again. The actor has been cast in the TV adaptation of Elissa Sussman’s novel “Funny You Should Ask” on Apple TV+. This marks a significant step in his career, as he not only stars but also serves as an executive producer. The series promises a blend of romance and drama that aligns perfectly with Page’s talents.

The New Romantic Role

Regé-Jean Page will embody Gabe Parker, a charming and complicated celebrity navigating the intricacies of fame, relationships, and personal setbacks. The plot, based on Sussman’s 2022 novel, centers on Chani Horowitz, a young journalist tasked with profiling her ultimate celebrity crush, Gabe. Their relationship evolves amid public relations fiascos and Gabe’s tumultuous personal life, promising viewers a rich narrative experience.

A Return to Romance

This project signals Regé-Jean Page’s return to the romantic genre, where he initially gained international acclaim. His ability to bring depth and charisma to his roles makes him an ideal choice for this character. Fans of his earlier work in “Bridgerton” can anticipate a similarly captivating performance, blended with the complexities of modern fame and personal growth.

Behind the Scenes

Taking on dual roles as both actor and executive producer, Page will have significant creative input in the production of “Funny You Should Ask.” This move expands his influence in the industry and allows him to shape narrative elements directly. His involvement promises to blend polished storytelling with engaging on-screen chemistry.

Personal Insight

While Regé-Jean Page might be stepping into the shoes of a fictional heartthrob, his real-life preferences for partners center on authenticity and confidence. In past interviews, Page has emphasized the importance of comfort and self-assurance in his relationships, a contrast to the often tumultuous love lives depicted in his roles.

With “Funny You Should Ask,” Regé-Jean Page continues to solidify his presence as a versatile and influential figure in the entertainment industry, promising viewers a fresh and engaging series to look forward to.