Reese Witherspoon Teases a "Legally Blonde 3" Update
by Jennifer
Reese Witherspoon dealt with followers to an Instagram Live and overtook her friend Jennifer Lopez. During their conversation, the Hustlers celebrity informed Reese that she and her 12-year-old twins Emme and Max just recently have seen Legally Blonde with each other, which stimulated a much-needed upgrade regarding the standing of Legally Blonde 3.

“Oh, my god, we watched «Legally Blonde» the other day,” Jennifer went crazy. “Literally, like, four days ago. Oh, my God, I forgot—I can’t believe I didn’t tell you. They loved it. Loved it. It was so much fun. You were so amazing in that. It’s so great. And then, my daughter’s like, ‘I want to know what happens to her.’ And I said, ‘There’s a two and a 3, I believe.'”

Excited to listen to that her youngsters were followers of the movie, Reese chipped in, “Well, no, there’s a two, but I’m thinking we might be working on a 3.”

Thrilled at the opportunity to see Elle Woods return, Jennifer advised the Big Little Lies celebrity to go after a 3rd Legally Blonde motion picture. “You should. You should,” the Love Don’t Cost A Thing vocalist firmly insisted. “That character was so amazing and so empowering and inspiring. Yeah, it’s great for girls.”

Back in 2018, Reese pleased followers all over when she confirmed that Legally Blonde 3 remained in the works. Taking to Instagram, the Oscar winner directed her fan-favorite personality by wearing a sequined pink swimsuit and created, “It’s true…#LegallyBlonde3…”

Years before the follow up ended up being main, Reese considered in on what a 3rd installment would look like. “A lot of writers over the years have come up with different ideas for it,” she claimed back in 2015. “I think it’s kind of great right now because we’re talking about women in politics and how important that is to get more women. I think it’d be kind of a cool thing to have her be a Supreme Court justice or someone who runs for office—like president!”

