Rare Glimpse of Didi Conn: Beloved Frenchy from Grease

The iconic partnership between John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John in the beloved musical “Grease” was not initially a foregone conclusion. Their characters, Danny and Sandy, were first brought to life on Broadway in 1972 by Barry Bostwick and Carole Demas, but a range of alternative actresses and actors were considered for the roles in the film adaptation.

Initial Casting Considerations

During the casting discussions, names like Linda Ronstadt and Marie Osmond emerged as potential candidates for the role of Sandy. Travolta himself reflected on this in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, stating, “They’re wonderful, but every guy in the world wants Olivia Newton-John as their girlfriend. And I knew that ’cause I felt the same way…And I said, ‘If you don’t see this, you guys are nuts.'” This strong preference showed how pivotal Newton-John’s casting would be for the chemistry of the film.

The Impact of Producer Allan Carr

Producer Allan Carr eventually suggested Newton-John for the role. However, the singer initially hesitated before accepting the part, driven by concerns about her successful music career. “I was very anxious about making another film, because my music career was going well,” she recounted to Vanity Fair in 2016. “And I did not want to mess it up by doing another movie that wasn’t good.” Once she agreed, Sandy’s character was rewritten to reflect her Australian background, adding an interesting layer to her role.

Other Contenders for Sandy

The search for Sandy included other noteworthy candidates as well. Among them were Carrie Fisher, Ann-Margret of Bye Bye Birdie fame, and Susan Dey from The Partridge Family. Despite their impressive credentials, it was ultimately Travolta’s persuasive advocacy for Newton-John that shaped the film’s direction.

The casting story behind “Grease” illustrates not only the behind-the-scenes decisions that can influence a movie’s legacy but also highlights the magnetic appeal that Newton-John had, which influenced her selection for the role and helped solidify the film’s iconic status in pop culture.