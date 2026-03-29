Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt’s Epic Birthday Reunion Vibes

The buzz surrounding the film Dhurandhar The Revenge continues to resonate, particularly with the recent reunion of Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt at a luxurious birthday bash. Their appearance comes on the heels of the movie’s remarkable success, showcasing a captivating blend of nostalgia and celebration. Amid Dhurandhar craze, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt vibe on Aari Aari as they reunite for birthday bash has drawn significant attention on social media, further amplifying the film’s cultural impact.

A Night to Remember

The fervor surrounding the blockbuster Dhurandhar has transcended the confines of cinemas, dominating conversations across social media platforms. At a lavish birthday party for business magnate Mohit Kamboj’s daughter, Mishka, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt made a stunning joint public appearance, their first since the film’s triumphant release. The two stars not only attended but also captivated the audience by breaking into an energetic routine to one of the film’s popular tracks, setting the tone for a memorable night that enthralled guests as well as fans online.

Vibrant Collaborations

In Dhurandhar, Sanjay Dutt portrays Chaudhary Aslam, a late Pakistani police officer, while Ranveer Singh steps into the shoes of Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. The chemistry between the two actors has been widely appreciated, and their recent appearance together at Mishka’s birthday celebration only reaffirmed their magnetic connection. As videos from the party circulated on social media, one clip captured Ranveer energetically performing the film’s title track while Sanjay cheered him on, displaying their camaraderie and shared excitement.

Party Vibes and Aari Aari

As the night progressed, the atmosphere became electric when Ranveer took the mic to lip-sync the rap from the catchy track Aari Aari. Dressed in a casual ensemble of denim and a leather jacket, he embodied a youthful enthusiasm, while Sanjay, sporting a traditional kurta, soaked in the vibrant party vibes. The duo was seen thoroughly enjoying themselves and showcasing their connection to fans through their spontaneity, further enhancing the festive ambiance of the evening. The infectious energy of Aari Aari was palpable, with the performance quickly gaining traction on social media, much to the delight of the audience.

Chart-topping Success of Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 is a film that draws inspiration from real historical events, encapsulating India’s ongoing struggle against terrorism. Directed by Aditya Dhar, this follow-up continues to unravel the complexities of criminal networks in Karachi’s Lyari. Alongside Ranveer and Sanjay, the film features a stellar cast including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Sara Arjun, all contributing to a gripping narrative. The film has surpassed expectations at the box office, grossing over ₹1,250 crore globally, solidifying its place as a cultural phenomenon amid Dhurandhar craze, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt vibe on Aari Aari as they reunite for birthday bash.