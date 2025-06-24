Range Studios Thrives Post-Acquisition, Targeting Blockbuster Success in 2024

Range Media Partners’ strategic acquisition of Automatik has propelled Range Studios into a banner year, leveraging the film industry’s momentum in 2024. The union of these powerhouses is reshaping the production landscape, and their efforts are proving fruitful both financially and critically.

Building on Success with Key Releases

In the wake of Range Studios’ acquisition, the company saw massive success with significant releases. Searchlight Pictures’ “A Complete Unknown” soared to $140 million worldwide, garnering eight Oscar nominations. Meanwhile, Neon’s indie horror film “Longlegs” achieved $127 million globally, cementing director Osgood Perkins’ reputation within the industry. These films underscore the importance of Range Studios in revitalizing traditional theatrical distribution.

The Impact of Strategic Partnerships

The partnership between Range Media Partners and Automatik reflects a strategic vision of leveraging combined strengths. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones explained that Automatik’s extensive networks and development slate perfectly complement Range’s robust infrastructure and marketing operations. This synergy allowed them to seamlessly resume production post-strike, enhancing existing projects and forging new industry relationships. “We got to connect with exceptional talent, music, resources, audience, awareness,” Kavanaugh-Jones noted.

Nurturing Independent and Theatrical Productions

Range Studios remains committed to theater releases while also exploring varied distribution strategies. Participating in projects like IFC’s “Dangerous Animals” and Amazon’s movie “Follow” showcases their flexibility and commitment to diverse storytelling. Fred Berger emphasized their adaptable approach: “Our ethos has always been finding the path to get the movie over the line and finding creative ways to do that.”

Developing Ambitious Projects

Future plans from Range Studios include a Lou Reed biopic, a film about Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, and a “Soul Train” movie with John Legend’s Get Lifted. Collaborating with previous partners like directors Karyn Kusama and Jeff Nichols, Range Studios balances autonomy with collaboration. Berger stated, “When there are opportunities to help support filmmakers and their creative ambition, ideas naturally emerge.”

A Collaborative Environment Fueling Innovation

Founded by CAA alums Pete Micelli and Jack Whigham, Range Media Partners is thriving on a foundation of creativity and strategic partnering. With support from allies like A+E Networks, the firm nurtures a vibrant, startup-like atmosphere. Berger highlighted the “natural synergy” within the company, fostering project incubation and successful outcomes.

The close ties between Range Studios and its parent company enable them to capitalize on industry changes and streamline production processes. Kavanaugh-Jones emphasized their commitment to optimizing budgets for creativity, ensuring that each film reflects both financial prudence and artistic ambition.