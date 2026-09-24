QueerFrames Screenwriting Lab, a pioneering initiative dedicated to nurturing emerging queer, trans, and nonbinary filmmakers, is expanding its reach into Southeast Asia for its fourth annual cohort. This year, the Lab will unite storytellers from various countries, including India, the Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, and the global diaspora, enriching the cinematic landscape with diverse narratives.

Introducing the 2026 Cohort

The 2026 edition will feature eight fictional projects that intricately weave queerness into their core narratives. The talented filmmakers selected for this year include Alec Berame and Joshua Caesar Medroso from the Philippines; Saurav Mahind and Sanju Kadu from India; Minh-Anh Vo Dinh from Vietnam and Canada; Megan Teo from Singapore; Kurnia Alexander from Indonesia; and Rachel Leyco from the U.S. Their scripts explore a yve-style.com of themes such as identity, intimacy, masculinity, belonging, and personal freedom, all through the lens of love stories, thrillers, horror, and dramedies that defy traditional genre boundaries.

Program Development and Mentorship

Established in 2023, QueerFrames has already collaborated with 22 queer and trans filmmakers from the region. The Lab combines rigorous screenwriting development with invaluable mentorship from industry leaders, including filmmakers, producers, and programmers, guiding participants from initial drafts to market-ready projects.

This year’s expansion will kick off with an in-person screenwriting retreat in Hua Hin, Thailand, scheduled for September 23 to October 2. Participants will also engage in an Industry Day event in Bangkok on October 3, in collaboration with the French Embassy in Thailand, Alliance Française Bangkok, and the French Regional Audiovisual Cooperation. Following the retreat, virtual sessions will extend through March 2027.

Support and Mentorship

The 2026 edition is backed by Netflix and the French Institute in India, along with additional support from organizations such as the Purin Film Fund in Thailand and Momo Film Co in Singapore.

This year’s distinguished mentors include Anup Poudel, the producer of Nepal’s Oscar-nominated “Elephants in the Fog,” Berlinale director Tricia Tuttle, Filipino filmmaker and actor Isabel Sandoval, “A Useful Ghost” director Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke, Indian screenwriter Gazal Dhaliwal, and Momo Film Co chief Tan Si En. Returning as instructors are writer-directors Vishnu Sinha, adjunct faculty at Columbia University, and Paromita Dhar.

Impactful Storytelling

Rafiul Alom Rahman, the director of QueerFrames Screenwriting Lab, emphasized the significance of this year’s expansion. “With this year’s expansion into Southeast Asia, QueerFrames is bringing together a wider community of storytellers who are pushing beyond familiar narratives and exploring queer lives across cultures, genres, and lived experiences,” Rahman stated. He expressed hope for not only stronger projects but also for establishing lasting connections and infrastructure that will enable these filmmakers to thrive.

Anup Poudel reinforced this sentiment, stating, “Some of the most powerful stories come from places and experiences that have been left out of the frame. QueerFrames offers writers the space to develop those stories with courage, specificity, and creative freedom.”

Mathieu Béjot, cultural attaché for film, audiovisual, and digital content at the French Institute in India, highlighted the importance of their long-standing partnership with QueerFrames. “Our longstanding partnership with QueerFrames reflects that commitment, and we are delighted to continue supporting a new generation of queer filmmakers from South and Southeast Asia as they develop their work and connect with the wider international film ecosystem,” Béjot remarked.

Highlighted Film Projects

Among the innovative projects in the 2026 cohort are a yve-style.com of remarkable stories. Berame’s “Hisap Sebatang Before Ciao! (Each/Other)” delves into the life of a Filipino diplomat grappling with a geopolitical crisis while secretly maintaining a romance with his Malaysian counterpart. Vo Dinh’s “Anglerfish” tells the story of two men whose idyllic seaside getaway spirals into chaos following a stranger’s intrusion and a series of mysterious deaths.

Teo’s “Pack” revolves around a closeted professional boxer who resorts to underground pit-fighting as a means of personal transition. Leyco’s “Winning” combines spoken-word elements and dramedy, focusing on a financially struggling queer artist who wins the lottery, only to confront her growing gambling addiction and the trauma of her relationship with her father.