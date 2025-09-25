Pumpkin Twist: Elemis Cleansing Balm Now Under $30

Fall’s iconic allure is no longer confined to coffee shops—it’s making its way into your daily skincare regimen. The viral Elemis cleansing balm now boasts a tantalizing pumpkin edition, perfectly timed for the autumn season. Priced at under $30, this limited-edition balm is an affordable, cozy addition for skincare enthusiasts seeking that ultimate seasonal touch of luxury.

Pumpkin Power for Your Skin

Pumpkin spice season isn’t just for lattes; it’s officially taking over your skincare shelf. The viral Elemis cleansing balm just got a special pumpkin upgrade, and it’s everything you want for cozy fall nights in. For under $30, this buttery multitasker melts away makeup, daily grime, and pollutants while leaving your skin glowing, hydrated, and smooth.

Benefits That Go Beyond Basic Cleansing

This autumn-inspired formula features glow-enhancing ingredients such as fermented pumpkin enzymes and acerola cherry, both rich in AHAs that brighten and resurface the skin. Nourishing mango butter and chia seed oil are included to ensure a healthy, hydrated finish. This pumpkin cleansing balm is more than just a cleanser; it’s a seasonal treat for your skin.

Versatile Usage for Various Needs

The beauty of this product lies in its versatility. Whether you prefer using it as a daily cleanser, indulging in a 10-minute deep mask, or employing it as a gentle eye and face makeup remover, it suits every routine. It’s an easy way to bring the essence of fall into your skincare lineup.

Get Yours Before It’s Gone

If you’ve been waiting for a skincare upgrade that feels as festive as your PSL, this pumpkin cleansing balm is it. Just don’t wait too long, as it’s selling fast. Embrace the season and elevate your skincare with this delightful balm—your skin will thank you.