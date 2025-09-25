Protesters Disrupt Kamala Harris’ Book Tour Debut Over Gaza

Kamala Harris’ first book tour event took an unexpected turn when it was disrupted by Gaza protesters. The former vice president was promoting her book, 107 Days, in New York City when protesters interrupted, raising concerns about the situation in Gaza. Despite the disruption, Harris maintained her composure and engaged with both the audience and the protesters, addressing the criticisms and providing insights into her experiences.

Book Tour Disruption

About 30 minutes into Harris’ appearance, the atmosphere at New York’s Town Hall shifted as protesters began shouting about “genocide” in Gaza. The former vice president, who was promoting her book about her brief 2024 presidential campaign, remained stoic. Security swiftly removed the initial protester as supporters in the audience chanted “Kamala” to restore order.

Amid the interruptions, Harris attempted to calm the situation, asking the audience to lower their voices. Taking center stage, she stated, “Unlike the current president of the United States, I understand what’s happening right now in Gaza.” However, she acknowledged her limited capacity to act, saying, “I’m not president right now; there’s nothing I can do.”

Harris’ Response to the Protests

After the second disruption, Harris addressed the audience, emphasizing her commitment to her role during her 2024 campaign. She highlighted her priority to fulfill her vice-presidential duties, which included interactions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. She urged people to read her book for a deeper understanding of her political stance during those pivotal days.

The event faced a third disruption as another protester blamed Harris for the Middle East turmoil. In response, Harris expressed empathy toward the protester’s concerns, acknowledging the global geopolitical complications. “I understand the pain that that person just expressed,” she said, while reiterating her past advocacy for the Palestinian people.

Advocacy and Reflections

Harris revisited her commitment to raising awareness about the Gaza situation, recalling her contentious experience with administration officials after her Selma speech. She encouraged the audience to revisit that speech, underscoring her early acknowledgment of the humanitarian crisis.

Outside, a small group of protesters waved Palestinian flags. Despite the disruptions, Harris confirmed her endorsement of New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, expressing excitement over his campaign.

Memories and Messages from 107 Days

The evening’s conversation, moderated by Aaron Parnas, also included Harris reflecting on key personal and political moments captured in her book. She shared insights into her emotional state upon learning about Joe Biden’s campaign withdrawal and her deep concerns for the nation following the 2024 election results.

In closing, Harris urged attendees to recall the passion and resolve felt during her campaign, encouraging continued vigilance and action for the country’s future. “Let’s hold on to that feeling and revive it,” she stated, emphasizing optimism and action as the path forward.

The event concluded with resounding applause, a testament to Harris’ enduring influence and the support she still garners. As the tour continues, she is set to appear in various U.S. cities and abroad, engaging with audiences and sharing her campaign reflections amidst a backdrop of complex global issues.