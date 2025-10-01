Prosecutors Demand Over 11-Year Sentence in Diddy Prostitution Case

In a high-profile legal battle, federal prosecutors have recommended that Sean “Diddy” Combs face an 11-year and three-month prison sentence, alongside a $500,000 fine, following his conviction on charges related to the transportation of prostitutes. This prosecution outcome marks a significant chapter in a case that has captivated public attention, as Combs was previously acquitted of more severe charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

Prosecutors Push for Harsh Sentencing

The Department of Justice is advocating for a stringent sentence, urging the presiding judge, Aron Subramanian, to deliver a firm penalty. Despite Combs being cleared of some of the most serious allegations in a 2024 indictment, prosecutors are highlighting his conduct during his 11-month detainment, pointing to his unrepentant demeanor and prior incidences involving physical abuse and drug use in so-called “freak off” sessions.

“The defendant tries to recast decades of abuse as simply the function of mutually toxic relationships,” prosecutors stated. “But there is nothing mutual about a relationship where one person holds all the power and the other ends up bloodied and bruised.”

Defense and Judicial Decisions

Combs’ legal team is pushing back, suggesting a sentence of no more than 14 months for the guilty counts, and proposing home confinement. However, Judge Subramanian has denied home bail, citing Combs’ history of violence and the gravity of his actions. The defense’s attempts to lessen sentencing face significant challenges due to these concerns and the serious nature of the charges.

Witness Testimonies and Public Reaction

During the trial, Cassie Ventura, Combs’ long-term partner, gave compelling testimony, accusing him of using violence and manipulation to coerce her into participation in the “freak-off” sessions. Ventura detailed the emotional and physical toll these events took on her, painting a harrowing picture of life under Combs’ control.

Another testimony came from an ex-girlfriend, identified as Jane Doe. She recounted a tumultuous relationship filled with fear and abuse. The testimonies from both women have resonated deeply, shedding light on the troubled dynamics at play and adding weight to the prosecution’s case.

Lingering Legal Challenges

Beyond the criminal case, Combs still faces multiple civil suits related to alleged sexual assaults and other crimes. These legal challenges emerged after his indictment, representing an ongoing chapter in his legal struggles. The case continues to draw significant public and media attention, reflecting the complexities and broader implications surrounding these serious accusations.