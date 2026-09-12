Prince Harry Shifts Focus to Charity After Father's Letter

In a significant turn of events, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to the UK with their children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5. This move follows a startling letter from King Charles, effectively redefining their royal status and positioning them as “akin to private citizens.”

Charity Focus in the UK

With this new status, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to prioritize charity work, starting with their involvement in the Invictus Games. They will attend the Invictus Spirit Awards in September, a premier event honoring individuals connected to Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation.

Following the awards, Prince Harry will travel to Birmingham, England, where he will engage in a friendly game of pickleball with fellow veterans and interact with 200 students at another Invictus Games event. This hands-on involvement underscores their commitment to supporting veterans and those with disabilities.

Prince Harry To Attend WellChild Awards & More Charity Events

Among other charitable engagements, Harry is scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards, where he has served as patron since 2007. This event allows him to reconnect with seriously ill children and their families, emphasizing the importance of the charity’s work. “It is always a privilege to be part of the Awards,” Harry expressed, commending the “extraordinary children, young people, families and professionals” for their inspiring resilience.

After the WellChild Awards, Harry will return to the United States, heading to New York City to participate in Bill and Hillary Clinton’s Global Initiative annual meeting on September 22 and 23. This busy schedule reveals Harry’s intention to maintain a prominent role in charitable activities on both sides of the Atlantic.

Harry & Meghan’s Status In The UK

Since stepping down as senior royals in 2020, Harry and Meghan have not participated in royal duties; however, they remain actively involved with various charitable organizations. Recently, King Charles reiterated their non-working royal status with a letter via the Lord Chamberlain. This correspondence made it clear that Harry and Meghan should refrain from using their Royal Highness (HRH) titles moving forward.