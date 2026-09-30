Prince Harry and Meghan Withdraw Kids from School: Shocking News

In an unexpected turn of events, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to withdraw their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, from the school they recently enrolled in following their relocation back to the U.K. According to a report by Hello!, this decision came just two days into the school term, driven primarily by security concerns.

Concerns Prompting the Change

Sources close to the couple have indicated that their choice was not due to any issues with the school itself but rather the “impractical” transportation challenges posed by the surrounding traffic. Despite the family’s fondness for the school and appreciation for the community, advice from their security team ultimately guided the decision. “It’s a real shame, because they absolutely adored the school, the kids, and their parents,” a source stated, adding that the school was “perfect in every way” for Archie and Lilibet. However, the security team could not ensure safe school commutes.

An official spokesperson for Meghan and Harry confirmed the reasoning behind the move, saying, “The decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family’s security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements.” The statement also expressed gratitude towards the school staff for the “care and effort” exhibited toward the family and clarified that their departure should not reflect on the exceptional care provided to their children.

Ongoing Security Challenges

Meghan and Harry’s security concerns have been a longstanding issue, previously discussed during their candid interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. They revealed that after stepping down as senior working royals in 2020, their taxpayer-funded U.K. police security was revoked, leaving them vulnerable, particularly regarding their children.

As they continue to navigate these challenges, they are actively seeking additional security measures. Currently, they are pursuing an appeal to Ravec’s Risk Management Board to review their request for reinstated protection, which has recently begun processing during the summer.

Prince Harry’s Upcoming Commitments