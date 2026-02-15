Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Opulent Netflix Home Sold

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s $30 Million Netflix Mansion Finds Buyer

After more than four years on the market, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s $30 million California mansion, famously featured in their 2022 Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan,” has officially found a buyer. This well-publicized estate in Montecito recently attracted significant attention, thanks to its connection to the royal couple and the buzz surrounding their life in the public eye.

The Montecito Mansion Is Massive

The newly interested buyers will soon be neighbors to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who reside not far from this spectacular property. The mansion, a stunning two-story Spanish-style home built in 2006, spans approximately 13,600 square feet and boasts six bedrooms along with eight bathrooms, as reported by Town & Country.

According to Realtor.com, the estate is set on a secluded two-acre lot and comes equipped with luxurious amenities such as a pool and guesthouse. Town & Country also highlights that this impressive residence includes a home theater, game room, gym, bar, and expansive indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces large enough to host over 200 guests.

Things ‘Went Ballistic’ After the Public Found Out About the Home

Following the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary, which garnered a staggering 81.55 million hours of viewing time in its first week, the mansion became the focus of intense media scrutiny. This level of viewership marked the highest debut for any documentary on the streaming platform.

“Just days after that show debuted around the world, sparking a wave of intense media scrutiny, the home found itself thrust into the spotlight after it was identified as the location where Harry, 40, and Meghan, 44, filmed their candid sit-down interviews for the six-part series,” notes Realtor.com.

Ryan Malmsten, the co-listing agent, recalled the rush of attention when he stated, “Harry and Meghan did [the documentary] there, and I got bombarded by every newspaper in the world. It was supposed to be hush hush, and then the Daily Mail got wind of it, and it went ballistic.”

A Look Back at the Property’s Journey

Before becoming a subject of royal intrigue, the mansion was purchased by the current owners in April 2013 for $14.6 million, according to SFGATE. In August 2021, they listed the property for $33.5 million, although it was briefly taken off the market in November of that same year. The home reappeared in March 2022, just nine months before the much-anticipated release of the couple’s groundbreaking Netflix series.

With the conclusion of this sale, the remarkable property tied to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary continues to capture the public’s imagination, emblematic of their complex journey through fame, storytelling, and life in the United States.