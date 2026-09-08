Prince George's Exciting New Chapter at Eton College Begins

Prince George has officially embarked on his educational journey at Eton College, marking a significant milestone in his young life. The 13-year-old son of the Prince and Princess of Wales started his first day on Tuesday, September 8, following in the footsteps of his father, Prince William, who also attended this prestigious all-boys boarding school.

On a rainy morning, Prince George was seen arriving at Eton accompanied by his proud parents, Prince William and Catherine. The royal family displayed their warmth and familial bond as they stepped out with umbrellas in hand, engaging in lighthearted conversation about the weather before entering the historic institution. They were greeted by head teacher Simon Henderson and provost Sir Nicholas Coleridge, welcoming George into this new chapter of his life.

Prince George arrives at Eton with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

While this marks Prince George’s first full-time boarding experience, he is not entirely unfamiliar with staying away from home for school. As revealed by Prince William, George has previously participated in some boarding at Lambrook School, where he attended alongside his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Their family relocated to Windsor in 2022, meaning Eton’s proximity will keep the young royal close to home.

Prince George and the Princess of Wales.

The choice of Eton College for Prince George was confirmed by Kensington Palace on June 16, sparking discussions about the royal couple’s educational decisions for their children. While many anticipated a more modern approach, Prince William and Catherine ultimately selected a school that holds a strong legacy within the royal family, having shaped the future king himself. “Eton was a much-needed haven for William,” noted royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith. “It will give George a rigorous education that he will need for his role.”

Before making his final decision, Prince George toured Eton with his parents just ahead of his 10th birthday in 2023, expressing his desire to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Other Royals Who Attended Eton College Before Prince George

Prince George, Prince William, and Catherine.

Prince William: He began his studies at Eton in 1995, becoming the first future British monarch to attend the school.

Prince Harry: Following in his brother’s footsteps, Prince Harry joined Eton in 1998 and graduated in 2003.

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent: A first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, he attended Eton after studying at Ludgrove and continued his education at Le Rosey in Switzerland and Sandhurst.

Prince Michael of Kent: Another cousin of the late Queen, he also attended Eton before starting his military training at Sandhurst.

Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester: A first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, he studied architecture at Cambridge after attending Eton.

Samuel and Arthur Chatto: The sons of Lady Sarah Chatto, Princess Margaret’s daughter, attended Eton in 2000 and 2010, respectively, with Samuel now an accomplished sculptor and Arthur serving in the Royal Marines.