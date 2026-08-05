Prateek Kuhad's Stunning Acting Debut in 'Drowning' Film

Prateek Kuhad, acclaimed Indian singer-songwriter known for hits like “Cold/Mess” and “Kasoor,” is set to make his feature film acting debut in the upcoming film “Drowning” (“Doobna” in Hindi/Urdu). Marginal MediaWorks announced this exciting news, marking a significant milestone for both the artist and the film’s production team.

Film Details and Production Team

Directed by Dar Gai and filmed on location in New Delhi, “Drowning” represents Marginal MediaWorks’ first fiction feature produced in South Asia. This venture is in collaboration with Los Angeles-based label D36 and Mumbai’s Jugaad Motion Pictures. Kuhad will portray the character Tarush, an indie musician in Delhi who, after achieving a breakthrough hit, finds himself entangled with a criminal record label boss.

Marginal’s founder and CEO, Sanjay M. Sharma, alongside the company’s head of film, Milan Chakraborty, and D36 co-founder and CEO Abhi Kanakadandila, is producing this cinematic endeavor. Jugaad co-founders Dheer Momaya and Gai also contribute to the project, all stemming from a story collaboratively developed by the creative team.

Creative Vision

Sharma described the film as a blend of influences akin to what would happen if the Safdie brothers collaborated with John Carney’s “Once” and Lars von Trier’s “Dancer in the Dark,” set against the backdrop of Delhi’s contemporary music scene.

Kuhad reflects on the project as a natural progression from his prior collaboration with Gai, who directed the compelling video for “Cold/Mess.” He stated, “Ever since Dar directed the video for ‘Cold/Mess,’ I hoped we would find more ways to work together. So when Abhi and Sanjay brought the idea for a film inspired by my song ‘Drown,’ I was immediately intrigued.”

Impact and Background

Kuhad’s “Cold/Mess” soared to No. 1 on Spotify India and found a spot on former U.S. President Barack Obama’s year-end playlist. The music video, crafted by Gai, gained accolades as Rolling Stone’s Music Video of the Year. His recent album, “Full Moon Chamber,” launched on July 10 via Atlantic Records, further solidifying his standing after a series of sold-out tours across continents. He is represented by CAA and Big Bad Wolf India, with Everyday Rebellion managing his global interests.

Gai has an impressive portfolio that includes “Three and a Half,” available on Netflix following a successful festival run, and “Namdev Bhau: In Search of Silence,” which screened at renowned festivals like Busan and BFI London. Reflecting on “Drowning,” she expressed her desire to create a film reflecting the complexities of contemporary life, stating, “I wanted to make a film that feels like life right now: real, funny, tragic, chaotic, and impossible to escape, impossible to press a reset button.”

Cross-Cultural Connection

Kanakadandila emphasized the unique intersection of music and cinema in India, pointing out a noticeable gap between the contemporary music scene and traditional Bollywood formats. “India has a singular relationship between music and cinema, but there’s a fundamental mismatch between the spirit of the contemporary scene and the format of traditional Bollywood,” he remarked.

As part of Marginal’s broader international slate, “Drowning” serves as a cornerstone for the company’s South Asia-focused initiatives. Sharma highlighted the immense potential of the region: “This is a trillion dollar market, two billion people, more English speakers than the United States itself, and the fastest growing, digitally connected, and largest youth population in the world. Just as we’ve seen Korean culture resonate globally, a similar wave is coming from South Asia.”

Conclusion