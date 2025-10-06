Powerful Bilingual Anthem: Ana Bárbara and Mōriah Unite in ‘Supermujeres’

In a captivating fusion of cultures and musical styles, Ana Bárbara and Mōriah have teamed up to release their new bilingual collaboration, “Supermujeres.” This striking partnership showcases their shared passion for empowering women through music, blending the richness of Latin soundscapes with country influences. As they celebrate their friendship and creative synergy, the duo also highlights the importance of unity and resilience in their artistry.

The Meeting that Sparked a Collaboration

Before creating “Supermujeres,” Ana Bárbara and Mōriah’s first encounter was serendipitous. Tasked with performing the national anthems of the U.S. and Mexico shortly after President Trump’s reelection, the meeting felt destined. Mōriah recalls, “I asked if [Ana Bárbara] would sing the last line of the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ with me as a gesture of unity.” The crowd’s reaction was electric, a powerful testament to transforming discord into harmony.

Crafting an Anthem of Empowerment

Mōriah penned “Superwoman” earlier this year, celebrating a woman who “dares to dream and protects her sense of wonder in a world that often tries to silence it.” She emphasizes that strength is not only seen in familial or communal love but also in preserving one’s sensitivity to the world. Ana Bárbara adds, “It’s having that inner strength to wake up each day with gratitude… faith to be better every single day.”

A Vision in Black and White

The “Supermujeres” video, launching with Rolling Stone, offers a visual narrative of empowerment. In a powerful black-and-white montage, the singers converge in the studio to create Spanish lyrics, reflecting the complexities of womanhood. The video, set against a melancholic country backdrop, features performances at a boxing match, symbolizing their deepening bond and artistic journey.

A Heartfelt Connection

“What motivated me to work with Mōriah was definitely the light in her soul,” Ana Bárbara shares. “She has a beautiful heart, such a pure soul, and that caught my attention from the very first day I met her.” This heartfelt connection has fueled their collaboration, aligning perfectly with Mōriah’s recent projects like “Sombrero,” and anticipates the upcoming release of two EPs—Nice Life and Buena Vida.

Through “Supermujeres,” Ana Bárbara and Mōriah not only celebrate their shared cultural heritage but also elevate the voices of women everywhere, proving that when artists come together, they create something truly extraordinary.