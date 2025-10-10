Pooja Bhatt Reveals Mahesh Bhatt’s Drunken Balcony Lock-In Incident

Mahesh Bhatt Locked in Balcony by Kiran Bhatt Over Drunken Night: Pooja Bhatt Recalls ‘That Must Have Been a Nightmare’

In a candid revelation, Pooja Bhatt recently shared a deeply personal childhood memory in which her father, Mahesh Bhatt, was locked in a balcony by her mother, Kiran Bhatt, after returning home intoxicated. This incident, which Pooja recalled during her podcast, serves as a window into the complex family dynamics that often surround public figures. The emotional tale unfolds with Pooja Bhatt recounting how the atmosphere was marked by both tension and understanding, emphasizing the challenges that come with familial relationships.

Pooja’s Heartfelt Podcast Revelation

Pooja Bhatt, known for her frankness about both her life and her family’s experiences, has now taken her insights to a podcast format. During a recent episode featuring her father, Mahesh Bhatt, she opened up about a distressing memory from her youth. “The time when we were in Silversands, you came back home drunk and fumbling one night, and you went into the balcony. That must have been a recurring nightmare for my mother,” she disclosed. The imagery Pooja painted highlighted the emotional weight of the situation. Kiran Bhatt, in an attempt to teach Mahesh a lesson about his drinking habits, locked him outside while the ocean roared in the background.

A Struggle Between Parental Love and Tough Love

As Pooja continued her recollection, she described how she heard her father pleading to be let back inside, saying, “Let me in, Kiran, Pooja.” The moment left a lasting impression on her, one that underlined the difficult balance between nurturing and discipline in family life. “I tried to open the door, but my mother stopped me, saying, ‘You cannot go and open the door, he drinks every night; it’s not good for him. He has to learn,’” she explained. This tough love approach revealed Kiran’s struggle to manage Mahesh’s alcoholism while also protecting her children from the consequences of his actions.

The Bonds of Understanding and Acceptance

Pooja Bhatt’s reflections do not merely serve as a recounting of a difficult memory; they also reveal the depth of her connection with her father. “I think the truth is that I came on your side and never left it ever after that,” she admitted. This sentiment indicates a shift in their relationship dynamic, suggesting that Pooja’s experiences have created a robust bond built on mutual understanding and respect.

Furthermore, Pooja shared how her father included her in personal matters, saying, “I was just privileged to be treated as an equal, where you told me this even before you told my mother.” This openness is crucial in family dynamics, illustrating how important it is for children to acknowledge their parents’ humanity and flaws.

A Legacy of Complex Family Dynamics

Pooja Bhatt’s revelations reflect not only her personal experiences but also the broader complexities within the Bhatt family. Alongside Mahesh and Kiran, Soni Razdan has contributed to this dynamic with their two daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. The candid discussions surrounding their relationships underline the importance of open communication and understanding in families, especially among those in the public eye.

Through her podcast, Pooja Bhatt continues to shed light on the intricate relationships within her family, reminding listeners that behind the glamor and fame often lies a tapestry of emotion, struggle, and resilience.