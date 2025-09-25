Pokémon Company Challenges Unauthorized Use of Beloved Theme Song

The Pokémon Company has taken a firm stance against a controversial U.S. Department of Homeland Security video that utilized the franchise’s well-known anime theme song during an ICE raid promotion. This unexpected use of the iconic theme has sparked widespread criticism and raised questions about media permissions and intellectual property rights.

Controversial Video Sparks Outrage

The Department of Homeland Security recently posted a video depicting ICE agents making arrests, interspersed with clips from the Pokémon animated series and altered trading cards of those detained. The video, set to the famous Pokémon theme song, including its catchy “Gotta catch ’em all” line, quickly went viral, leading to a wave of public disapproval. The Pokémon Company, in response, promptly distanced itself from the video, emphasizing that it did not authorize the use of its intellectual property.

Official Response from The Pokémon Company

“We are aware of a recent video posted by the Department of Homeland Security that includes imagery and language associated with our brand,” stated The Pokémon Company. “Our company was not involved in the creation or distribution of this content, and permission was not granted for the use of our intellectual property.” While the company has not indicated if legal action will be pursued, it has made clear its dissociation from the video.

Past Incidents and Legal Considerations

This incident is not the first time Homeland Security has faced backlash for using popular artistic content without permission. In August, an ICE recruitment video featuring Jay-Z’s “Public Service Announcement” was removed after it was flagged for copyright infringement. Additionally, comedian Theo Von recently requested the removal of a DHS video using his voice, highlighting ongoing challenges with unauthorized media use.

Public Reaction and Video Status

The public reaction to the Pokémon-themed ICE video has been overwhelmingly negative, with many questioning the agency’s use of beloved cultural symbols. Despite the backlash, the video remains posted at the time of writing, unlike previous instances where content was taken down after similar complaints. As the situation develops, the lasting impact on public perception and intellectual property practices remains to be seen.