Peter Jackson’s New Mission: Resurrecting an Extinct Giant Bird

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson, best known for his groundbreaking work on “The Lord of the Rings,” has not directed a narrative feature film since 2014. Despite the absence from the director’s chair for more than a decade, Jackson insists he’s far from retired. He has shifted his focus to new creative ventures, including an ambitious project aimed at reviving an extinct species. As he continues to shape the cinematic landscape, Jackson’s recent endeavors demonstrate his commitment to innovation both on and off the screen.

Peter Jackson’s Cinematic Journey

Peter Jackson, renowned for his iconic adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings,” last helmed a feature with “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” in 2014. Rather than stepping back, Jackson has delved into documentaries such as “They Shall Not Grow Old” in 2018 and “The Beatles: Get Back” in 2021. When asked about his extended break from directing narrative films, Jackson confidently stated, “No, no. I’m certainly not retired… I’m at the moment writing three different scripts.”

The Hunt for Gollum and Other Projects

Jackson is actively involved in producing “The Hunt for Gollum,” which Andy Serkis is set to direct. This upcoming addition to the “Lord of the Rings” saga exemplifies Jackson’s ongoing passion for storytelling. He shared, “I’ve enjoyed working on documentaries… I’ve enjoyed doing various things with The Beatles.” His diverse body of work reflects an enduring dedication to both film and personal interests.

Reviving the Giant Moa

Beyond cinema, Peter Jackson is channeling significant energy into Colossal Biosciences, where he is a major investor. Collaborating with CEO Ben Lamm and archaeologist Kyle Davis, Jackson is striving to resurrect the extinct Giant Moa. “To me, de-extincting the Moa would be just as exciting, if not more exciting, than any film I could possibly make,” he expressed. This endeavor underscores Jackson’s visionary spirit, merging science and storytelling.

The Ambitious Collaboration

This pioneering project involves genetically engineering birds to resemble the extinct South Island giant moa, which once stood 12 feet tall. Supported by $15 million in funding from Jackson and his partner Fran Walsh, the initiative also involves the Ngāi Tahu Research Centre in New Zealand. As Jackson continues crossing into new territories, his innovative aspirations remain as vibrant as ever.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum” is slated for a theatrical release on December 17, 2027. Produced by Jackson alongside Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, this anticipated film reminds audiences of Jackson’s enduring legacy in the realm of imaginative storytelling.