Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Choose Authenticity Over Hollywood Chic

Excitement for New Parenthood Dad-to-be Pete Davidson is giving fans an inside look at his preparations for fatherhood alongside girlfriend Elsie Hewitt. In his recent conversation with PEOPLE, Davidson expressed his anticipation for their baby’s arrival, sharing that the couple is “just excited to meet this little thing.” Although they haven’t finalised a name yet, Davidson revealed that they are steering clear of the trend of opting for “weird Hollywood” monikers.

Names Rooted in Tradition Davidson explained, “For a while, we were like, should we do that weird Hollywood thing where it’s like a color or something? And then I think we’re more into the Staten Island normal.” He reminisced about traditional names from his childhood, stating, “Mikey, Johnny, Tommy, Mark or Amy, Bridget, Maggie sort of route, because that’s missing, I miss that. Remember when you were growing up, you knew like seven Franks?” With such a nostalgic reflection, it’s clear that the couple values names that resonate with their upbringing.

Fun with Middle Names While Davidson and Hewitt are keeping the first name conventional, Davidson hinted at the possibility of adding a playful touch with the middle name. “We were thinking the middle name could be a little fun,” he noted, suggesting that while the first name might reflect their Staten Island roots, they are open to injecting a dose of personality elsewhere.

Crafting the Ultimate Dad Van In addition to discussing baby names, Davidson is making strides in his fatherhood preparations through a partnership with eBay. He has created an impressive “dad van” featuring a changing station in the trunk, a mini fridge, and even a VHS player. This initiative is more than just personal; as part of the project, a second van will be auctioned off to support Answer the Call, a nonprofit dedicated to helping families of fallen New York City first responders. eBay is matching the winning bid up to $50,000, making this venture a heartwarming way to give back.

A Relationship Built on Honesty Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt went public with their relationship in March, and Hewitt has been open about her feelings regarding their family plans. Reflecting on their first date, she remarked, “When we went on our first date, like we went out to dinner for the first time, I was like, ‘Okay, don’t think that I’m crazy, but I just know you’re going to be the father of my children.'” Davidson echoed her sentiments, saying, “You know those things that you think, and you’re not supposed to say them yet, we both just say them.” Their candid communication speaks volumes about their connection and shared future.