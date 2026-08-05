Perez Hilton's TikTok Account Suspended After Shocking Livestream

TikTok has taken significant action by banning the account of celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton after alarming incidents unfolded during a recent livestream. The platform swiftly flagged the content, which appeared to show Hilton engaging in self-harm, and informed its U.S. content moderation team.

Livestream Incident and Response

According to an official spokesperson from TikTok, the distressing livestream lasted approximately 15 minutes—contrary to reports suggesting a half-hour duration. TikTok acknowledged that a “moderator error” led to a delay in the removal of the video, despite having acted to shut down several other streams within 90 seconds. Ultimately, Hilton’s account was banned for violating TikTok’s Community Guidelines.

Law Enforcement Involvement

In graphic videos circulated online, Hilton was seen exhibiting manic behavior and appeared covered in blood, using an object to inflict harm upon himself. The Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they received multiple reports regarding an individual livestreaming acts of self-harm. Deputies located Hilton’s residence and consulted with family members before “tactically disengaging” while continuing to monitor the situation and assist his family. Ultimately, the Sheriff’s Office reported that Hilton was “safely recovered” and receiving medical attention.

Public Support and Family Statement

In light of these distressing events, Hilton’s representatives issued a statement on his official website, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of concern and support from the public. “We can confirm that Perez is receiving medical care, and our family’s focus right now is on his well-being,” the statement read. The family also emphasized the importance of respecting Hilton’s privacy during this difficult time, promising to provide updates as soon as possible.