Penn Badgley Reveals Intimate Challenges of Filming ‘You’ Sex Scenes

Penn Badgley is opening up about the humorous and bizarre experience he had while filming a sex scene for the popular Netflix series *You*. In a revealing excerpt from his upcoming essay collection, *Crushmore*, the actor shares memories that capture the “sheer absurdity” of the intimate moments that come with the territory of a show that blends romance, thriller elements, and dark comedy. Badgley’s candid reflections on filming a sex scene with a camera practically in his face highlight the unique challenges actors face in bringing complex characters to life.

The Absurdity of Filming a Sex Scene

In *Crushmore*, which Badgley co-wrote with his *Podcrushed* co-hosts Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari, he delves into a particular moment from season three that demanded an extreme close-up of his face during an intimate encounter. The scene features his character, Joe Goldberg, engaged in a fantasy sex scenario with Marienne, portrayed by Tati Gabrielle, while physically interacting with his wife, Love, played by Victoria Pedretti. Badgley humorously describes it as “humpin’ on” Love, all while feeling a growing sense of boredom and contempt.

Challenges Behind the Camera

Badgley describes the setup needed for the scene, noting, “What this means for me, practically speaking, is that the director wants a close-up of my face.” The challenge was heightened by the sheer size of the camera, a “very large apparatus” weighing around 700 pounds. Without enough space to include his scene partner, he was left to “simulate sex solo,” surrounded by crew members and a fake set, which rendered the scenario both surreal and awkward.

“You never let a mean girl know you’re looking,” he emphasizes. The idea of looking directly into the camera felt like an intrusion, a violation of the fourth wall that actors strive to maintain. The unique positioning of the camera added a layer of vulnerability to the situation, which was both comical and nerve-wracking.

Finding Humor Amid Vulnerability

As filming progressed, Badgley chronicles his experience of crawling onto the faux mattress, feeling both the anticipation and anxiety bubble up inside him. “I realize as I try to look into the lens that, for a moment, I can’t,” he recalls, overwhelmed by the ludicrous nature of what he was asked to portray. This led to unexpected laughter among the crew, lightening the mood and helping Badgley ease into the absurdity of the scene.

“Our camera operator starts to laugh, and so does the sound guy holding a boom mic just above my head,” he notes. This shared sense of humor created a sense of camaraderie, enabling him to eventually confront the situation head-on. When the time finally came to film the climactic moment of the scene, he was determined to rise above the oddity and “hump my ass off.”

Badgley’s Take on Intimacy in *You*

Reflecting on the overall portrayal of intimacy in *You*, Badgley revealed on *Podcrushed* that he had requested “zero” intimacy scenes for Joe in the show’s fourth season. “It got to a point where [I thought], ‘I don’t want to do that,’” he explained. He acknowledged the inherent need for such scenes but questioned how they could be minimized without compromising the series’ essence.

With *Crushmore* set for release on October 14, fans can look forward to more of Badgley’s introspective and often humorous insights into his life and career, balancing both the chaos of show business and the deeper themes of love and growth.