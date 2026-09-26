Pearl Jam's Unexpected Jam Session with Abe Laboriel Jr. at Ohana

Pearl Jam delighted fans at the Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, on Friday night with an unexpected performance alongside renowned drummer Abe Laboriel Jr. The surprise appearance occurred during Eddie Vedder’s headlining set, which was billed as “Eddie Vedder and Friends.” Laboriel, well-known for his collaborations with Paul McCartney, took on the drumming duties for the iconic band.

Pearl Jam and Laboriel’s Performance

The first song of the night was “Corduroy,” marking the beginning of an exhilarating set that included beloved tracks such as “Hail Hail,” “Scared of Fear,” and “Wishlist.” Fans were caught completely off guard by this surprise collaboration, as no prior hints or announcements had been made about Laboriel’s involvement in the performance.

Future of Pearl Jam and Abe Laboriel

Pearl Jam has been without a sixth drummer since Matt Cameron’s amicable departure from the band in July 2025, and although the band has confirmed they selected a new member, they have kept that information under wraps. It remains unconfirmed whether Laboriel has officially joined Pearl Jam, as the band has yet to issue an official statement regarding his status.

Earlier this week, Rolling Stone featured Laboriel as one of its potential picks for the drummer position, highlighting his exceptional skills, longstanding friendship with Vedder, and his contributions to Vedder’s 2022 solo album, Earthling.

Laboriel’s Impressive Credentials

In addition to his drumming prowess, Laboriel is known for his vocal contributions and has had the privilege of performing on some of the world’s grandest stages, including Super Bowl halftime shows and concerts attended by royalty, such as Queen Elizabeth II.

Speculation about Laboriel’s future intensified earlier in May when he was absent from McCartney’s performance during the 51st finale of Saturday Night Live, with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith stepping in as a substitute.