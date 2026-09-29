Pearl Jam fans are on the edge of their seats as they await clarity regarding the band’s drummer situation following the departure of Matt Cameron after nearly three decades. The band has teased its dedicated followers with whispers of a big reveal during their performance on September 27 at the Ohana Festival, marking their first show since Cameron’s exit.

“I love the mystery of it all,” Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard expressed to SiriusXM’s Jonathan Cohen on May 21. “It’s so exciting. There’s not enough mystery in the world. I think the band is very excited that we’re actually getting to play. It’s been a while and the fact that we get to do it at Ohana makes it even doubly exciting.”

In the lead-up to the Ohana Festival, speculation buzzed within the Pearl Jam community about who would take over the drum throne. Names like Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Addiction, Abe Laboriel Jr. from Paul McCartney’s band, and Josh Freese of Nine Inch Nails stirred chatter among fans. Some even humorously suggested outlandish picks, such as a fan favorite, Japanese drummer Kahokiss, despite no concrete evidence to support such claims.

The festival kicked off with Eddie Vedder & Friends, who intriguingly kept the audience guessing about who would show up on stage. Vedder launched into a solo acoustic set, performing Pearl Jam classics like “Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town” and his solo track “Far Behind.” He welcomed guests such as Irish guitarist Simon Good and Billy Idol, who joined him for The Who’s “I’m One,” followed by Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament for a rendition of “Bee Girl.”

As the anticipation heightened, Vedder hinted at needing extra “friends” for a performance of “Corduroy.” The atmosphere became electric when the curtain dropped, revealing Pearl Jam on stage with Abe Laboriel Jr. on drums, complete with a question mark painted on his bass drum—a whimsical nod to the longstanding inquiry about the band’s new drummer. Within moments, the revelation sparked headlines declaring Laboriel as the newly appointed drummer.

However, caution echoed among some fans after Vedder identified Laboriel as “helping us on drums tonight.” This phrasing left room for ambiguity—could this still be a temporary arrangement? Was the band maintaining the mystery promised by Gossard?

The final night of the Ohana Festival presented an opportunity for clarity as Pearl Jam was set to perform. If Laboriel remained on drums, surely that would confirm his role. Yet, fans were left in suspense, relying on the promise of a definitive answer.

On the last night of the festival, Laboriel did indeed take charge of the drums for Pearl Jam’s performance, prompting an immediate Wikipedia update to list him as a member of the band. However, the following day, Eddie Vedder posted a letter on Instagram thanking fans, which raised more questions than it answered.

Vedder wrote, “Hello good humans. Just a quick note on this Monday morning to thank each and everyone who came out to Ohana Fest this year… Also wanted to extend our further appreciation to Abe Laboriel Jr. sitting in on drums for PJ.” He praised Laboriel’s extraordinary talent but made it clear that his appearance was a temporary arrangement, stating, “Thank you so much for this weekend Abe.”

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This phrasing left ample room for interpretation. Referring to Laboriel as “sitting in” implies a guest musician rather than a new permanent member. Additionally, his acknowledgment of Paul McCartney points to a loyalty that could complicate future commitments.

With no scheduled concerts, fans remain in a state of uncertainty. The lingering question remains: will Pearl Jam confirm Laboriel as their full-time drummer? The ambiguity fosters ongoing speculation, allowing fan theories—like the possibility of Kahokiss— to persist.