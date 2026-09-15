Paul Verhoeven Critics U.S. Space Force's Uniform Origins

On September 6, President Donald Trump unveiled a design mockup for the U.S. Space Force’s “next generation” military service dress. The striking black-and-gray uniform is said to be inspired by the “discipline and functionality of the Starship Trooper uniform.”

Starship Troopers: A Cult Classic

While the 1997 sci-fi action film Starship Troopers was initially met with critical and commercial disappointment, it has since gained recognition as a cult classic. An article in The Atlantic referred to it as “One of the Most Misunderstood Movies Ever,” and The Ringer praised its “cautionary tale about reckless militarism and the dangers of fascism” as “ahead of the curve.” The film, featuring a cast that includes Casper Van Dien, Denise Richards, and Neil Patrick Harris, depicts a group of enthusiastic young soldiers embroiled in an intergalactic war.

Reactions from the Director

In response to Trump’s use of Starship Troopers as inspiration for Space Force uniforms, the film’s director, Paul Verhoeven, expressed a mix of amusement and caution. He remarked, “It’s an honor, isn’t it?” but also noted, “When [the Trump administration] talks about Starship Troopers, they should be aware that it’s based on the style of Leni Riefenstahl,” the filmmaker infamous for glorifying the Nazi movement, particularly in her 1935 propaganda film Triumph of the Will. Verhoeven further stated, “I don’t know if this president is aware that the movie says these [characters] are fascists without knowing that they’re fascists. That’s the point.”

The Legacy of the Uniforms

The uniforms in Starship Troopers were crafted by Oscar-nominated costume designer Ellen Mirojnick, who has an extensive filmography that includes Basic Instinct, Showgirls, and collaborations with Steven Soderbergh and Christopher Nolan on projects like Kimi and Oppenheimer.

Misinterpretations and Political Context