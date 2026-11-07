Pattinson and Hoult Emerge as Dark Horses for 007 Role

As the speculation surrounding the next James Bond intensifies, two prominent British actors, Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult, have emerged as late contenders after reportedly screen-testing for the iconic role. Both actors are no strangers to significant franchises and have proven themselves capable of stepping into the shoes of the globally recognized spy.

Impressive Acting Background

Pattinson, known for his portrayal of Batman in the DC Universe and his roles in the “Twilight” and “Harry Potter” franchises, brings a wealth of experience to the table. Meanwhile, Hoult has made his mark as Lex Luthor in DC’s Superman films and has starred in the “X-Men” prequel trilogy. His upcoming film, “How to Rob a Bank,” under Amazon MGM Studios, hits theaters on November 13. In addition, Pattinson will star in the anticipated “Dune: Part Three,” directed by Denis Villeneuve, which could further showcase his suitability for a leading role in major productions.

Creative Team Behind the Next Film

Amazon MGM Studios has appointed Denis Villeneuve as the director of Bond 26, with “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight set to write the screenplay. With producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman now at the helm, getting the next installment of the Bond franchise underway has become a pressing priority.

Surge of Contenders

The buzz surrounding the casting has spurred a wide array of names to circulate, with nearly every 30-something British actor discussed in the media. Notable contenders include Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor, and Jack Lowden. In addition, Variety has reported that pop star Harry Styles has expressed interest in the role, while 41-year-old Theo James remains a possibility.

Endorsements from Bond Alumni

Former Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has endorsed Callum Turner, while acclaimed actor Gary Oldman has backed Jack Lowden, whom he starred alongside in “Slow Horses.” Oldman also hinted that the next Bond actor has already been selected, though no official announcement has been made to date.

Amazon’s Silence on Casting Speculation