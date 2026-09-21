Patrick Clancy and Rachel Danis Joyfully Announce Family Plans

The tragic case of Lindsay Clancy, a former nurse accused of killing her three children, has taken center stage in a high-profile trial that began on July 27 at Plymouth Superior Court. Clancy’s ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, was the first witness to testify, offering insights into her mental health struggles leading up to the catastrophic events.

Struggles with Mental Health

Lindsay Clancy, 35, has openly admitted to the deaths of her children—5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan—but she has pleaded not guilty to murder. Her defense has attributed her actions to postpartum psychosis, a severe mental health condition that can occur after childbirth.

During his testimony, Patrick Clancy recounted Lindsay’s difficulties with mental health following the birth of their youngest child, Callan, in May 2023. He stated that she had previously sought treatment after Dawson’s birth in 2019, but that care was short-lived. Patrick noted that Lindsay’s mental health began to significantly decline in December 2023, coinciding with her introduction to a new medication as part of a regimen that began in September of the same year.

Intrusive Thoughts

Patrick testified that during this period, Lindsay confided in him about having “intrusive thoughts” concerning the safety of their children and herself. Despite these alarming revelations, he expressed that he did not fear for the children’s safety at the time, believing Lindsay did not have “any intention” of actually harming them.

This precarious situation escalated when, on December 31, Lindsay went to the emergency room at Massachusetts General Hospital. Patrick mentioned that her ongoing discussions about “thoughts of suicide” prompted her admission to a psychiatric facility. She was discharged on January 5, and according to him, she seemed “much better” upon leaving.

The Impact of Mental Illness